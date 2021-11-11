Harry Kane found it tough to get over 'whirlwind' year

Put yourself in Harry Kane’s shoes for a minute. I know, I know — I’m still a little irritated at him too after everything he put us as fans through from last spring until now, and the water is definitely not all the way under the bridge as far as I’m concerned. But just for a second, let’s be empathetic and look at things from his perspective as a world-class (albeit aging) superstar footballer whose club made it to a Champions League final and then fell off a cliff, meandering to worse and worse league finishes under successive underperforming managers.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO