CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Make no mistake about it: Zach Wilson is still Jets' quarterback of the future

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dNr5_0ctg7jRF00

The Mike White experience will go on for at least another week.

Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that White will start against the Bills this weekend as Zach Wilson continues to work his way back from a sprained PCL. White getting the nod over Wilson was an expected decision, as the Jets are treating Wilson with kid gloves in his return from injury.

“We had a feeling, on Monday, with Zach’s knee that he wasn’t ready to go,” Saleh said. “So, we’re going with Mike.”

Wilson is practicing this week and will run the Jets’ scout team as White takes the first-team reps. The 26-year-old has fared well under center in place of Wilson, shocking the Bengals with over 400 yards through the air and three touchdowns in a Week 8 win. White threw a touchdown against the Colts on Thursday Night Football before exiting with a minor right forearm injury.

White’s play has led some to wonder — or at least imagine — if the Jets have a Drew Bledsoe-Tom Brady situation on their hands. White wasn’t in the same exact situation as Brady, a sixth-round pick thought to have promise, when he entered for Wilson, but he has stepped into the starting lineup and taken advantage of an opportunity after waiting four years to throw an NFL pass.

There shouldn’t be any confusion when it comes to the Jets’ future at quarterback, though. White is the hot hand right now, but Joe Douglas did not select Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft to have Saleh bench him at the first sign of trouble in favor of a career backup.

It’s Wilson’s teams as far as the long-term is concerned.

It’s understandable why Jets fans have latched onto White. His performance against the Bengals represented a beacon of hope for a franchise that has been in the doldrums for nearly a decade and has lacked reliable quarterback play for much longer. There hasn’t been much to cheer about at MetLife Stadium in recent years and White provided the kind of memorable moment Jets fans haven’t experienced in a while.

But Saleh laid New York’s quarterback plans out on Monday. Wilson would have started against the Bills if he was healthy enough to do so. That could change next week if White lights Buffalo’s secondary on fire, but he has bounced back and forth from the practice squad to the Jets’ active roster throughout his career with the team for a reason. He’s still a backup with plenty to prove before having a serious chance to overtake a prized rookie on a permanent basis.

Even if White does enough to stay on the field after Wilson is ready to play and Saleh sticks with the former, that decision will be made with the latter’s development in mind. Some quarterbacks — including White — have had success after sitting and learning behind a veteran. Maybe Wilson could pick up a thing or two before from the veterans in New York’s quarterback room before taking back the reigns.

Either way, Wilson is the Jets’ long-term quarterback project. Whether he can ever live up to the billing as a franchise player remains to be seen, but New York is committed to finding out.

“We have the utmost confidence in Zach when he gets ready to play and gets back on the football field that he is going to do a phenomenal job,” Saleh said. “His talent is undeniable. There is a great amount of growth that can happen whether he’s playing or not.”

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Wilson responds to Mike White getting Jets QB nod

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson isn’t sweating the fact that, at least for now, he’s not the team’s starter. The Jets confirmed Wednesday that Mike White will start Sunday against Buffalo, citing the fact that Wilson’s sprained right knee is not fully healthy. Still, it’s hard to see it as anything but a demotion for Wilson, with White becoming a fan favorite after replacing the injured rookie.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Mike White notices ‘stud muffin’ Zach Wilson on a NY Jets off-Sunday

Zach Wilson‘s Sunday best often involves green, but he and his New York Jets teammates ditched that for some more formal digs with the team blessed with a rare Sunday off. Wilson’s Instagram showcased a photo of the quarterback flanked by two teammates, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and fullback Nick Bawden, as well as their significant others.
NFL
New Jersey Herald

NY Jets Robert Saleh won't 'rush' QB Zach Wilson back; will Mike White start vs. Bills?

It appears that Mike White could get at least one more chance to add to his remarkable and strange resume as a New York Jets starting quarterback. Rookie Zach Wilson is on track to return to the practice field this week after missing the past two games with a PCL sprain in his right knee. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Wilson still has a ways to go before being cleared for Sunday's game against the Bills, and Saleh hinted that the team would be cautious when deciding on what's next for their 22-year-old No. 2 overall pick.
NFL
ESPN

New York Jets add QB Zach Wilson's personal coach John Beck to coaching staff

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- In an unusual midseason move, the New York Jets have added former NFL quarterback John Beck -- Zach Wilson's personal coach -- to the coaching staff for the remainder of the season. The Jets never announced the hire, but Beck, wearing team apparel and a headset,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Bills#American Football
timestelegram.com

NY Jets' Robert Saleh focused on Colts, not hypothetical Mike White-Zach Wilson QB choice

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday that his team is focused on getting itself ready for Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, not the hypothetical quarterback controversy that could be in its infancy after backup Mike White's remarkable performance in Sunday's shocking win over the Bengals. White...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Jets' Zach Wilson (knee) expected to practice Wednesday

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) is expected to return to practice this Wednesday ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson suffered a knee injury in the Jets' Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots and has missed the team's past two games, but is slated to return to practice this week ahead of the team's divisional game against the Bills.
NFL
chatsports.com

Should the Jets start Zach Wilson or Mike White? Making a case for both QBs

After Mike White took the world by storm with his 405-yard starting debut against the Bengals, the hope was that he would provide the New York Jets with some clarity regarding their quarterback future when he took the field against the Colts on the following Thursday night. If White thrived...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets won't rush Zach Wilson back, will name starting QB on Wednesday

Zach Wilson might have to wait another week to make his return to the field. Wilson suffered a sprained PCL against the Patriots in Week 7 and was given a 2-4 week timetable to recover from the injury. The rookie quarterback is expected to practice this week and will start against the Bills if he’s fully healthy, but he still has hurdles still to clear before he gets the green light.
NFL
chatsports.com

Zach Wilson could start at QB for Jets on Sunday if his knee responds

Robert Saleh isn’t ready to announce who will be his starting quarterback Sunday against the Dolphins. If Zach Wilson’s sprained right knee is fully healthy, he’s expected to resume his role as Jets’ starter with Mike White returning to being the backup. But the coach said he has to see where Wilson is "mentally and physically" after a tough workout before Sunday’s game.
NFL
kslsports.com

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson: ‘My Time Is Going To Come’

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson said he “can’t even worry” about his job status and that his “time is going to come” when he’s healthy. Wilson provided an update on his knee injury on Thursday, November 11. The former BYU quarterback...
NFL
FanSided

New York Jets: How Rookie QB Zach Wilson can find his stride

Midway through his rookie season, Zach Wilson is still looking to find his footing in the NFL. There was no player in college football who did more in 2020 to help their draft stock than Zach Wilson. After putting up modest numbers in his first two seasons as a starter, Wilson emerged as a superstar, with 43 total touchdowns and only three interceptions. This breakout season put Wilson towards the top of draft boards and was the consensus number two quarterback in the draft behind Trevor Lawrence.
NFL
Yardbarker

2 Reasons Zach Wilson Should Have No Concerns About Job Security

In the span of a couple of weeks, the New York Jets went from having zero intriguing options under center, to a full blown media and fanbase-buoyed quarterback controversy. Zach Wilson started off the season slowly, but showed some flashes of improvement, especially in their matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
91K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy