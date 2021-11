Stephon Gilmore is rocking No. 9 for the Panthers, but that reportedly wasn’t the initial jersey preference for the star cornerback. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Gilmore wanted to wear No. 1 for Carolina after he was traded by the Patriots. That number in Charlotte, of course, is synonymous with Cam Newton, arguably the greatest player in Panthers franchise history. Newton and Gilmore were teammates in New England for one season, and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year’s desire to don No. 1 reportedly was in part to pay homage to the 2015 NFL MVP.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO