CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Cam Newton to meet with the Panthers

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2ePC_0ctg7Yg800

Quarterback Cam Newton will meet with the Carolina Panthers this week, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Newton spent his first nine seasons with the Panthers, who picked him first overall in the 2011 NFL draft. When they released him during the 2020 offseason, he signed with the New England Patriots, who made him the starter for 2020. New England drafted quarterback Mac Jones in 2021, and the rookie beat out Newton for the starting job during training camp. Newton has been a free agent since the Patriots cut him in August.

Newton finished the 2020 season with a 65.8 completion percentage, 2,657 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also had 12 rushing touchdowns.

Carolina has placed starter Sam Darnold on injured reserve after a poor showing in 2021. That leaves behind quarterback P.J. Walker, who had a successful XFL career but has yet to prove himself in the NFL. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the Panthers will “explore any and all options” for the four- to six-week absence of Darnold.

Though Newton was not vaccinated when he left New England, the quarterback decided to get vaccinated after his release.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
CharlotteObserver.com

We asked people in Charlotte how they felt about Cam’s return. Here’s what they said.

News of Cam Newton’s return to the Carolina Panthers spread quickly through uptown Thursday, with many liking what they were hearing. Montrell Peat, 33, was on his way back from a Veterans’ Day celebration with his three sons and a few of their classmates when he heard the news about Newton’s one-year deal to return as the Panthers quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
NFL
FanSided

5 quarterbacks Saints can add to replace Jameis Winston

Who can lead the Saints during Jameis Winston’s absence?. After a nasty injury to Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints are likely going to be in the market for a replacement quarterback for the rest of the season. Trevor Siemian seemed competent enough to squeak out the 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, but his ceiling is quite low and the Saints want to compete this season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
ClutchPoints

Panthers coach Matt Rhule fires back at false Cam Newton idea

Cam Newton is returning to the Carolina Panthers after finding himself as a free agent before the start of the 2021 season, and head coach Matt Rhule has high expectations on the team’s former star quarterback. While some might believe that the signing of Newton is just a publicity move...
NFL
The Spun

Matt Rhule Shares What Cam Newton Said After Celebration Penalty

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton kept it on brand with coach Matt Rhule after his celebration penalty. Carolina Panthers reporter Joe Person asked Rhule what the conversation was like when Newton returned to the sideline. According to Person, the second-year head coach understood the QB’s passion, but asked the former MVP not to do that again.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Charlotte Observer#The New England Patriots
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
FanSided

6 Carolina Panthers players that will not be back in 2022

Which Carolina Panthers players won’t be back with the team in 2022 based on what we’ve seen so far this season?. With eight games of the 2021 season now in the books, we have a clearer indication of where the Carolina Panthers currently stand and where they need to improve moving forward. Sunday’s vital win at the Atlanta Falcons gives fans enough reasons for cautious optimism ahead of the second half of the campaign, but considering how tough things are from a schedule standpoint after the bye week, it could still go either way.
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Cam Newton is back with the Carolina Panthers this Sunday. So are his incredible pregame outfits. Newton won’t be in action this afternoon but he arrived to the stadium in Glendale earlier on Sunday in yet another one of his iconic looks. The 32-year-old donned a white jacket, checkered pants, a black vest and a bowtie as he walked in with the rest of the team.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Make Official Decision On Star RB Christian McCaffrey

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been out of action since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury. The latest update on his status, however, is very encouraging. On Saturday, the Panthers officially activated McCaffrey from injured reserve. This means he’s eligible to play this Sunday against the Patriots. The...
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Panthers Rejected This Request From Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore is rocking No. 9 for the Panthers, but that reportedly wasn’t the initial jersey preference for the star cornerback. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Gilmore wanted to wear No. 1 for Carolina after he was traded by the Patriots. That number in Charlotte, of course, is synonymous with Cam Newton, arguably the greatest player in Panthers franchise history. Newton and Gilmore were teammates in New England for one season, and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year’s desire to don No. 1 reportedly was in part to pay homage to the 2015 NFL MVP.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
91K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy