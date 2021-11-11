REPORT: Cam Newton to Meet with Panthers

The Panthers lost starting quarterback Sam Darnold to a fractured scapula following Sunday's loss to New England. Darnold had been struggling over the past month or so and the injury now gives the Panthers an opportunity to look at other options at quarterback.

Darnold is expected to miss 4-6 weeks and will go on injured reserve. P.J. Walker is set to start this week's game against the Arizona Cardinals with either James Morgan (practice squad) or Matt Barkley set to back up Walker.

The Panthers still believe they can reach the playoffs but to do so, they will likely need to strengthen the quarterback room. P.J. Walker has had trouble with accuracy in his two years with the Panthers, especially this season. In Walker's preseason and regular season performances combined, he has completed 19 of 54 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns. That won't cut it.

According to Jonathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer, free agent and former face of the Panthers franchise, Cam Newton, is set to meet with head coach Matt Rhule, vice president of football operations Steven Drummond, and team owner David Tepper.

Earlier this week, head coach Matt Rhule was asked if the team would reach out to Newton but he declined to share his thoughts.

"I won't get into any hypotheticals. I'll probably just talk about the guys on the roster. Our job is to try to win, so we're going to talk to and evaluate whatever is possibly out there. In terms of specific comments, I'll just talk about our team."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.