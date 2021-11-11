CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cam Newton Meeting With Panthers Following Sam Darnold's Shoulder Injury

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton could return to where it all started.

Newton is meeting with the Carolina Panthers about a possible reunion according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer.

Starting quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a shoulder injury in Week 9. The Panthers need another capable signal-caller behind P.J. Walker, who flashed his potential in the preseason.

Newton will meet with head coach Matt Rhule and owner David Tepper about a possible reunion according to the report.

The veteran has been a free agent since the Patriots released him in August. The Panthers drafted Newton with the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He spent nine seasons in Carolina.

