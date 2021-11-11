CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers will meet with QB Cam Newton

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIz95_0ctg7QcK00

Well, maybe Cam Newton isn’t a “hypothetical” for the Carolina Panthers after all.

According to Jonathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer, the team will meet with the quarterback on Thursday. This development, funnily enough, comes less than 24 hours after head coach Matt Rhule seemingly dismissed the possibility of signing the 32-year-old amidst the team’s quarterback woes.

Alexander’s report notes that the meeting will involve Rhule, owner David Tepper and vice president of football operations Steven Drummond. Newton has been a free agent since being released by the New England Patriots back in August.

The Panthers, losers in five of their last six contests, are currently in a bit of a conundrum at the position.

Starter Sam Darnold is set to miss at least four weeks after fracturing his scapula. The fourth-year passer struggled mightily before the injury, having completed just 51.9 percent of his throws for an average of 159.4 yards per game with two touchdowns and eight interceptions over his last five outings.

Carolina signed veteran Matt Barkley on Tuesday, who will presumably back up P.J. Walker for their Week 10 tilt against the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals. That situation, however, obviously won’t suffice for a team hopeful to land itself a playoff spot for the first time in five years.

The last time they were in the playoffs, coincidentally, was with Newton under center. The franchise’s all-time passing leader and only Panther to ever be named the league’s Most Valuable Player led the organization to three division titles and four postseason appearances over his nine-year stint with the team.

Will they make it 10?

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
NFL
CharlotteObserver.com

We asked people in Charlotte how they felt about Cam’s return. Here’s what they said.

News of Cam Newton’s return to the Carolina Panthers spread quickly through uptown Thursday, with many liking what they were hearing. Montrell Peat, 33, was on his way back from a Veterans’ Day celebration with his three sons and a few of their classmates when he heard the news about Newton’s one-year deal to return as the Panthers quarterback.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
Person
Cam Newton
FanSided

5 quarterbacks Saints can add to replace Jameis Winston

Who can lead the Saints during Jameis Winston’s absence?. After a nasty injury to Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints are likely going to be in the market for a replacement quarterback for the rest of the season. Trevor Siemian seemed competent enough to squeak out the 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, but his ceiling is quite low and the Saints want to compete this season.
NFL
FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
The Spun

Matt Rhule Shares What Cam Newton Said After Celebration Penalty

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton kept it on brand with coach Matt Rhule after his celebration penalty. Carolina Panthers reporter Joe Person asked Rhule what the conversation was like when Newton returned to the sideline. According to Person, the second-year head coach understood the QB’s passion, but asked the former MVP not to do that again.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#The Charlotte Observer#The New England Patriots#Arizona Cardinals
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Panthers Rejected This Request From Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore is rocking No. 9 for the Panthers, but that reportedly wasn’t the initial jersey preference for the star cornerback. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Gilmore wanted to wear No. 1 for Carolina after he was traded by the Patriots. That number in Charlotte, of course, is synonymous with Cam Newton, arguably the greatest player in Panthers franchise history. Newton and Gilmore were teammates in New England for one season, and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year’s desire to don No. 1 reportedly was in part to pay homage to the 2015 NFL MVP.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Make Official Decision On Star RB Christian McCaffrey

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been out of action since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury. The latest update on his status, however, is very encouraging. On Saturday, the Panthers officially activated McCaffrey from injured reserve. This means he’s eligible to play this Sunday against the Patriots. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Cam Newton says return with Carolina Panthers was 'crazy' to happen in Arizona

Cam Newton made his return to the NFL on Sunday afternoon, playing with the Carolina Panthers again for the second time in his NFL career. Newton helped the Panthers to a 34-10 victory on the road against the Arizona Cardinals in his return and it was a special game for Newton for many reasons. He elaborated on why in the postgame press conference.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore drops truth bomb on ugly situation with Patriots before trade

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot of things to settle with his former team, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Week 9 this Sunday. Of course he’ll be more than motivated to show the Patriots that they made a mistake trading him–saying earlier that he has “a lot extra” motivation heading to the contest. But more than that, he’ll be ready to remind them how poorly they treated him and handled his injury.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Released Veteran Running Back

The Carolina Panthers activated Christian McCaffrey off the injured reserve late last week, meaning they had one too many running backs by Monday morning. They’ve made a significant roster move, as a result. The Panthers announced on Monday afternoon that they’ve released veteran running back Royce Freeman. That least McCaffrey,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
91K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy