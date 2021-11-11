CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

German tax revenue seen rising, helping new government

Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — The German government’s tax income over the next few years is expected to be...

www.thederrick.com

KEYT

German parties aim for deal on new government next week

BERLIN (AP) — Three German parties say that they hope to clinch a deal next week to form a new government. That would keep center-left leader Olaf Scholz on track to become Germany’s new leader in early December. Scholz’s Social Democrats narrowly won the country’s national election in late September. Talks on a coalition with the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats opened last month. If they are successful, the new alliance will send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition. The general secretary of the Greens said Tuesday that the parties hope to have parliament elect Scholz as Merkel’s successor during the week that starts Dec. 6.
POLITICS
Derrick

Despite high jab rate, Portugal mulls new COVID-19 measures

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal has vaccinated 86% of the country against the coronavirus, but the prime minister warned Tuesday that the latest infection surge across Europe compels the Portuguese government to consider precautionary measures. “We can’t ignore the signs,” Prime Minister António Costa said of the European Union’s growing...
WORLD
Olaf Scholz
Angela Merkel
simpleflying.com

Lufthansa Finishes Repaying German Government Aid Back

German flag carrier Lufthansa has repaid in full its €9 billion ($10 billion) loan under the German government’s Economic Stabilization Fund (ESF). The repayment completed early, and cancelation of all outstanding loan facilities means the silent participation has ended and the ESF will now sell its stake in the airline.
WORLD
Shore News Network

German coalition parties can count on windfall tax revenues

BERLIN (Reuters) – The three parties working to form Germany’s next governing coalition can count on windfall tax revenues to fund some of their election promises such as higher public investments in climate protection and digitalisation, official estimates showed on Thursday. Outgoing Finance Minister and Chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz told reporters...
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

German investor morale rises as price pressures seen easing

BERLIN (Reuters) -Investor sentiment in Germany rose unexpectedly in November on expectations that price pressures will ease at the start of next year and growth will pick up in Europe’s largest economy, a survey showed on Tuesday. The ZEW economic research institute said its economic sentiment index increased to 31.7...
BUSINESS
Derrick

Andersson gets extension to try to form new govt in Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said Tuesday she needs more time for government formation talks that could make her the country’s first female prime minister because discussions with one of the two support parties has reached an impasse. After intensive talks with the small Left Party,...
EUROPE
Derrick

UK government admits it was wrong over lawmaker lobbying

LONDON (AP) — A chastened British government admitted Tuesday that it was wrong to try to block a lawmaker’s suspension for breaching ethics rules, an episode that both ruling party and opposition legislators said had tarnished the country's political system. Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, who is...
POLITICS
New York Post

Hundreds of UK troops reportedly ready to deploy at Ukraine border

Hundreds of British special force troops are ready to deploy to the Ukranian border at a moment’s notice, amid rising tensions and fears of a possible Russian invasion in the region, according to reports. The UK’s Special Air Service and Parachute Regiment are prepared to enter the region with medics,...
MILITARY
kfgo.com

German chipmaker Infineon reports 10% rise in quarterly revenue

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – German chipmaker Infineon reported on Wednesday a rise of 10% in fourth-quarter revenue, as a global shortage of semiconductors has driven up the prices of, and demand for, chips used in items from cars to mobile telephones. The Munich-based company’s revenue grew to 3 billion euros ($3.47...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's ban on Australian coal backfires, causes energy crisis: Report

Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's decision to stop imports from Australia to punish it for seeking an inquiry into the Covid-19 origin has backfired on Beijing and the punitive measure is hurting its own economy. China intended to punish Australia's economy forcing it to fall in line. However, economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
realcleardefense.com

The Next German Government Should Maintain NATO Commitments

In Germany, interparty negotiations to form a ruling government continue. Odds are a “stoplight” coalition of the Reds (Social Democratic Party), Yellows (Free Democratic Party) and Greens (Green Party) will take over sometime before year’s end. While the final governing platform still needs to be hashed out, these three parties...
POLITICS
Derrick

UK orders national security review of NVIDIA deal to buy Arm

LONDON (AP) — American technology company NVIDIA's planned $40 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm Ltd. faces months of delays after the U.K. government asked competition regulators Tuesday to investigate the national security implications of the deal. U.K. Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries asked the Competition and Markets Authority to...
BUSINESS

