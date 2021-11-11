Harry Kane found it tough to get over 'whirlwind' year

Antonio Conte has plenty to address having been appointed the new head coach of Tottenham Hotspur.Spurs moved quickly to hire the Italian, who has signed an initial 18-month contract, after firing Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday morning.Conte, who delivered the Premier League title to Chelsea in 2016-17 ahead of Spurs, had been out of work since leaving Inter Milan at the end of last summer, having just won the Scudetto.He had previously been in advanced talks with Spurs in June about becoming Jose Mourinho’s successor, but they broke down after the two parties were at odds over key issues.However, managing...
