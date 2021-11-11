CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Harry Kane found it tough to get over 'whirlwind' year

By ALAN FRAM - Associated Press
Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — England captain Harry Kane has been finding it tough to get over...

The Independent

Help Harry Kane and win over the fans: What Antonio Conte must fix at Tottenham

Antonio Conte has plenty to address having been appointed the new head coach of Tottenham Hotspur.Spurs moved quickly to hire the Italian, who has signed an initial 18-month contract, after firing Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday morning.Conte, who delivered the Premier League title to Chelsea in 2016-17 ahead of Spurs, had been out of work since leaving Inter Milan at the end of last summer, having just won the Scudetto.He had previously been in advanced talks with Spurs in June about becoming Jose Mourinho’s successor, but they broke down after the two parties were at odds over key issues.However, managing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
International Business Times

Transfer Rumors: Arrival Of Famed Manager Could Persuade Harry Kane To Stay

Former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is believed to be the catalyst that will help frustrated Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane remain with the club. That is according to Jason Pettigrove of Caught Offside, who cited that Conte has been a bringer of silverware everywhere he goes and enforces a style of football that the North London faithful will “surely enjoy.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
golfmagic.com

Harry Kane likened to Tiger Woods by talkSPORT commentator

Former Manchester City winger and now talkSPORT commentator Trevor Sinclair has likened Harry Kane's current situation at Tottenham Hotspur to that of Tiger Woods. Sinclair, who also played football for England, Blackpool, QPR and West Ham, claimed both Kane and Woods have struggled to cope well with major setbacks in their careers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Harry Kane
SB Nation

Harry Kane is ALL IN on Antonio Conte

Put yourself in Harry Kane’s shoes for a minute. I know, I know — I’m still a little irritated at him too after everything he put us as fans through from last spring until now, and the water is definitely not all the way under the bridge as far as I’m concerned. But just for a second, let’s be empathetic and look at things from his perspective as a world-class (albeit aging) superstar footballer whose club made it to a Champions League final and then fell off a cliff, meandering to worse and worse league finishes under successive underperforming managers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Kane looking forward to working with new Spurs boss Antonio Conte

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is excited at the prospect of working with Antonio Conte and says the Italian’s appointment shows “great ambition”.Conte was named as Spurs’ new head coach earlier this week following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo and won his first game in charge on Thursday as they beat Vitesse Arnhem 3-2 in the Europa Conference League.For Spurs to get such a high-quality manager, who has won league titles at Juventus Chelsea and Inter Milan, feels like a big coup given Tottenham’s current state.They were challenging Chelsea for honours when Conte was in charge at Stamford Bridge...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

England manager Gareth Southgate predicts a 'fresh start' for Tottenham striker Harry Kane... and says new boss Antonio Conte will 'get a reaction very quickly' from his misfiring striker

England manager Gareth Southgate believes Tottenham Hotspur's struggling striker Harry Kane can get back to his goal-scoring best now Antonio Conte is in charge of the Premier League club. Kane, last season's Golden Boot winner with 23 goals and 14 assists, has scored only once in the league this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Harry Kane backs Grenfell football team formed to heal community

The England captain urged fans to buy a Grenfell Athletic shirt to help the club provide hope and purpose to survivors of the 2017 fire. Harry Kane has thrown his weight behind a football club founded in the wake of the deadly Grenfell fire. The England captain on Monday tweeted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England captain Harry Kane defends handling of speculation over future

Harry Kane believes he did well to deal with the summer speculation over his future but admits the pain of losing the Euro 2020 final may live with him forever.The England captain was heavily linked with a move from Tottenham to Manchester City ahead of the new season and was absent from the Spurs side at the start of the campaign.Since returning to the side, Kane has managed just one goal in his 10 Premier League appearances and has seen his form questioned for the first time in years.He has still been scoring for England and said he is not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England captain Harry Kane appreciated brotherly love during ‘difficult’ summer

Harry Kane has opened up about a “difficult” summer for himself and his family and defended his brother’s role in a failed move to Manchester City.The Tottenham striker captained England to the final of Euro 2020, losing on penalties to Italy, before seeing a transfer to the Etihad Stadium break down.Kane was then absent from the Spurs side at the start of the campaign and since returning has managed just one goal in his 10 Premier League appearances.His brother Charlie is his agent and was roundly criticised for his handling of a potential move to join reigning champions City.“Whatever the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate expects improved display from England and Harry Kane

Gareth Southgate expects an improved performance from England and mentally refreshed captain Harry Kane as his side look to all but wrap up World Cup qualification by beating Albania.A sell-out crowd will flock to Wembley on Friday for the final home match of a mammoth international year that saw the Three Lions fall to an agonising Euro 2020 penalty shootout loss to Italy.England should have another shot at a first trophy since 1966 in Qatar next winter given they boast a three-point cushion over nearest rivals Poland with just two Group I games to go.A trip to minnows San Marino...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

England captain Harry Kane admits he has struggled to stay motivated after a 'whirlwind' summer with the Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy followed by his failed move to Manchester City from Tottenham

Harry Kane has admitted he has struggled for motivation this season in the aftermath of England's Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy at Wembley. England's penalty shoot-out defeat was followed by intense scrutiny over Kane's club future, with Premier League champions Manchester City trying to sign him from Tottenham. Kane...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Harry Kane denies uncertainty over Gareth Southgate is a distraction

Harry Kane has said that he would love Gareth Southgate to stay on as England’s manager after the 2022 World Cup. Southgate’s contract is due to expire after Qatar and he is yet to open talks with the Football Association over an extension. The 50-year-old has refused to hold negotiations before qualification for the World Cup is secured and could decide to seek a new challenge, but Kane was adamant that the uncertainty is not a distraction for the squad before their final two qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.
WORLD
fourfourtwo.com

Hat-trick moves Harry Kane closer to England scoring record

Harry Kane’s hat-trick against Albania on Friday took him level with Jimmy Greaves on 44 England goals and into a share of fourth place on the Three Lions’ all-time list. The Tottenham striker has scored two goals every three games across his 66 caps as he continues to chase Wayne Rooney’s all-time record of 53 for the men’s national team.
SPORTS
The Independent

Jordan Henderson delighted to see Harry Kane show his quality at Wembley

Jordan Henderson knows a thing or two about dealing with flak, so he was delighted for England captain Harry Kane to grab a confidence boosting hat-trick against Albania.Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions are on the brink of qualification for next year’s World Cup in Qatar following Friday’s impressive 5-0 win in front of a sell-out crowd at Wembley.All five goals came in the first half, with Harry Maguire’s header and a first Wembley goal for Henderson complemented by England skipper Kane’s perfect hat-trick.The Tottenham striker has struggled for form since a summer move failed to come fruition, but he led the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

