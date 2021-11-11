CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Human trafficking suit spreads to Hindu temples in 5 states

By David Porter of Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45RWCG_0ctg4pb000

A lawsuit in which workers accuse a Hindu organization of human trafficking by luring them from India to build a temple in New Jersey for as little as $1.20 a day has widened to four other states.

In the initial lawsuit filed in May, workers at a Hindu temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, claimed leaders of the Hindu organization known as Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, or BAPS, coerced them into signing employment agreements and forced them to work more than 12 hours per day with few days off, under the watch of security guards.

They traveled to New Jersey under R-1 visas, which are meant for “those who minister, or work in religious vocations or occupations,” according to the lawsuit.

47 victims rescued, 102 arrested in human trafficking stings across 12 states

The amended lawsuit filed last month added several more workers to the lawsuit. The workers, who the lawsuit says were from marginalized communities in India, claim they were exploited at temples in Chino Hills, California, outside Los Angeles; Bartlett, Illinois, outside Chicago; Stafford, Texas, outside Houston; and Lilburn, Georgia, outside Atlanta.

“U.S. Government officials have authorized the use of R-1 visas for stone artisans for 20 years, and federal, state and local government agencies have regularly visited and inspected all of the construction projects on which those artisans volunteered,” Paul Fishman, an attorney representing BAPS, said in an email Wednesday.

The workers in other states allege that, while they weren’t forced to work as many hours as their counterparts in New Jersey, they were paid well below standards set by federal and state minimum wage laws. Multiple workers named as plaintiffs worked at more than one of the temples, the lawsuit alleges, some for as long as eight or nine years in total.

Similar to the allegations in the initial suit against the Hindu temple in Robbinsville, outside the New Jersey capital of Trenton, workers at the temples in the other four states claim they weren’t allowed to have their passports and slept in large halls on the temple grounds that were monitored by security guards.

Father believed 19-year-old he allegedly murdered sold daughter into sex trafficking ring, police say

“At the Robbinsville temple and elsewhere, the defendants intentionally caused the workers to reasonably believe that if they tried to leave their work and the temple compounds, they would suffer physical restraint and serious harm,” the lawsuit claims.

The temples named in the lawsuit are all affiliated with BAPS, a corporation registered in Delaware and with offices in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Item

Planning for HIndu Temple in Danville

Planning is underway to build a Hindu temple in Danville. Land has been secured at 649 Jerseytown Road for Shanti Mandir, which means temple of peace. “I think the name is important because we will live in peace, which will be inclusive and not just for the Indian community,” said Dr. Anil Kotru, who is spearheading the project with Dr. Yatin Mehta. Both physicians work at Geisinger hospital.
DANVILLE, PA
Stuart Grant

Human trafficking of Canadians in the Civil War

Civil War history enthusiasts state that more than 40,000 Canadian combatants fought in the “War Between the States”. Military experts believe it was more like half that number. Some 5000 Canadians are known to have perished in battle. Twenty nine Canadian born soldiers received the Congressional Medal of Honor for their contributions to the Union war effort. The composer of the Canadian national anthem, Calixa Lavallée, fought for the Union in the 4th Rhode Island infantry regiment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
International Business Times

Hindu Temple Trafficking Lawsuit Widens; Workers 'Lured' From India And Paid $1.20 A Day

A prominent Hindu sect in the U.S. that was raided in New Jersey by federal agencies investigating labor and immigration law violations has become embroiled in a wider a human trafficking lawsuit. Indian workers from four more states joined the lawsuit that alleged that the sect lured them into the United States and forced them to build a temple in New Jersey for as little as $1.20 a day.
LABOR ISSUES
CBS Baltimore

‘Asian Americans Across This Country Are Under Attack’ Maryland Takes Action To Address Discrimination, Hate Crimes That Surged During Pandemic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced new actions to stop the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in Maryland. Hogan said one-third of Asian Americans have experienced discrimination since the start of the pandemic and noted hate crimes have more than doubled in the state since 2018. “Words are not enough, which is why today we are turning those words into real action,” Hogan said during a news briefing Monday. He also credited his wife Yumi Hogan, Maryland’s first Asian American First Lady, with putting a spotlight on the issue. ‘I Tell People Don’t Give Up’ First Lady Yumi Hogan Shares How...
MARYLAND STATE
denverite.com

Members of the Hindu Temple of the Rockies finally get to celebrate Diwali together again

Ved Nanda was in very high spirits Tuesday night as people streamed into the Hindu Temple of the Rockies to celebrate the second night of Diwali. It had been two years since his community had the opportunity to gather for the affair. COVID got in the way last year, and in 2019 the event was squashed by heavy snow. This year, people showed up in droves after so much time since their last in-person holiday.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hindu Temple#Sex Trafficking#Temples#Baps
brookdalecc.edu

An International Human Trafficking Panel Planned

During International Education Week, November 15th through 19th, there are campus-wide activities to celebrate the special significance of the international educational exchange. On November 18th, Brookdale Community College students participating in the Global Citizenship Distinction (GCD) program are collaborating with students from Pontifícia Universidade Católica de Goiás (PUC Goiás )...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Columbian

Haiti kidnapping: U.S. works to free 17 members of religious aid group

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A U.S. religious organization whose 17 members were kidnapped in Haiti asked supporters on Friday to pray and share stories with the victims’ families of how their faith helped them through difficult times as efforts to recover them entered a sixth day. Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries issued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
fallriverreporter.com

Comedian facing up to 20 years in prison for involvement in $1.2 million Massachusetts Pandemic Unemployment scheme

A comedian, who had appeared on “One Mic Stand” with Kevin Hart, has pleaded guilty in connection with his involvement in a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19-related unemployment assistance. Omar Thompson, 39, of Paterson, N.J., pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy on Friday. U.S. District Court Judge...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
BUSINESS
WTAJ

WTAJ

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy