Earlier in 2021, word got out that Airbus is exploring, along with Cathay Pacific, the option to introduce “reduced crew” long-haul flights, with a single pilot in the cockpit most of the times. Internally known as Project Connect inside Airbus, the move to single-pilot operations could mean that long-haul flights could be staffed with lesser pilots in the flight deck, with two pilots instead of 3-4 pilots which are needed to staff these flights currently.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO