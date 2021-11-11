CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Notes: Oilers @ Bruins G12

By Jason Gregor
Cover picture for the articleEdmonton played their most uninspired game of the season in Detroit and deserved to lose. Those types of games will happen over an 82-game season, and now the challenge is to ensure they put forth a much more consistent, and smart, effort tonight in Boston. — Last season Edmonton...

Start Me Up

Playing from behind is more often than not a loser’s game even with the best two players in the NHL in your line-up and a power play that’s scoring goals at a historic clip. Even so, the Edmonton Oilers thought they’d give it a go against the Detroit Red Wings to open a five-game road trip Tuesday.
Game Day: Preds at Oilers Preview

Nashville Set to Complete Back-to-Back Set in Alberta by Facing Edmonton Tonight. Less than 24 hours after starting their six-game road trip with an overtime victory in Calgary, the Predators will drop the puck again - this time in Edmonton - as they face the Oilers tonight at Rogers Place with a 7:30 p.m. CT start.
Bruins lines vs. Oilers: Foligno returns

The Boston Bruins are back in action tonight against the Edmonton Oilers and lines will be shaken up a bit to adjust for Nick Foligno’s return. Foligno will re-enter the lineup tonight after having missed eight games due to an upper-body injury sustained against the Philadelphia Flyers on October 20. Foligno will slot in on the second line’s right wing.
Bruins Must-Watch Games In November

Nov. 6 – Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins make their first trip of the season to Toronto to play the Maple Leafs in the arena they were in during the summer of 2020 when the NHL played out the Eastern Conference first and second round of the playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. When the two teams take the ice, there will be some familiar faces across the way for Boston.
Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers to celebrate late player Colby Cave

Colby Cave left an indelible mark on the NHL community, which is continuing to honor his legacy. The Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins announced that Thursday's game will be a celebration of Cave's life, cut tragically short in April 2020 by a brain bleed. Cave was just 25 years old.
Bruins, Flames and Oilers bring plenty to the table

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. NHL Plays will highlight the best and the most underrated daily fantasy...
Oilers, Bruins bring hefty firepower to contest

Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers are set to visit Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins on Thursday night in a matchup of teams that are both off to good starts. Edmonton had won four straight and nine of its first 10 games to open the season before falling 4-2 against the Red Wings on Tuesday in Detroit.
Draisaitl has 2 goals and an assist, Oilers beat Bruins 5-3

BOSTON (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, moving ahead of teammate Connor McDavid into the NHL scoring lead and leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci also scored and Mikko Koskinen...
Off the Top of My Head

It’s a good sign that after playing poorly enough to make Dustin Tokarski look like an actual NHL goaltender and allowing the Buffalo Sabres to end a 0-4-1 winless streak with a 3-2 victory Friday, the Edmonton Oilers resisted the urge to make excuses. Not as good a sign as...
Bruins Defense Struggles in 5-3 Loss vs Edmonton Oilers

TD GARDEN — The Bruins defense struggles Thursday as they fell to 6-5 after the Edmonton Oilers beat them 5-3. Evan Marinfosky and Conor Ryan are LIVE from TD Garden to recap the game. Bruce Cassidy was dissatisfied after the rough outing Thursday. “We absolutely beat ourselves. 100 percent. So...
WWYDW(TE): Line Juggling

The Edmonton Oilers put forward their worst effort of the season on Tuesday in Detroit and wound up taking a 4-2 loss to the Red Wings. The loss to Detroit represented just the second time the Oilers scored fewer than three goals in a game this season, with the other coming in a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks back on Oct. 30.
Good Teams Lose Games

So the Oilers lost a hockey game to Detroit and now, according to some fans, the incredible 9-1-0 franchise record-setting start to the season means nothing. It’s a shame really. All of that hard work, gone because they didn’t win a game against an Eastern Conference opponent. I’m not sure...
Risky Business: Buffaloading up on bets!

Last night, the Oilers battled their bags off to come back and beat the Bruins, but that didn’t necessarily translate to much better success for your ol’ pal Baggedmilk. Thankfully, my units sizes were small so those losses don’t hurt as much as they could have, especially since I’m going to make it all back tonight against the Sabres! We be bettin’, fam!
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Bruins

BOSTON, MA - The Edmonton Oilers play the Boston Bruins Thursday on Colby Cave Night at TD Garden. View the club's projected lineup for the game below.
Recap: Bruins’ defensive breakdowns lead to 5-3 loss against Oilers

The Boston Bruins dropped tonight’s game against the Edmonton Oilers, 5-3, on three unanswered goals from defensive breakdowns in the final frame. The loss was the Bruins’ first at home this season. Despite their focus to limit Edmonton’s big guns, defensive miscues and breakdowns in the third period ultimately determined...
Different This Time

So, Mike Smith is injured and the reality is we don’t know when he’ll be ready to take over the crease again for the Edmonton Oilers. That’s meant backup Mikko Koskinen has played a lot more than he normally would, with third-stringer Stuart Skinner called up from AHL Bakersfield to cheerlead from the bench.
GDB 12.0 Wrap Up: Oilers resilient in 5-3 comeback win over the Bruins

HOW DO YOU LIKE THEM APPLES!? Final Score: 5-3 Oilers. I don’t know about you guys, but after the way Wednesday’s game went against the Red Wings, I was looking for the Oilers to show some sack by responding with a huge effort into Boston. I don’t even care that they’re playing the Bruins in this situation, I thought it was more important to actually show up and get to work from the moment the puck dropped rather than 30+ minutes into the game. Yet, despite the obvious need for a better start, the Oilers were sluggish again in the early going and it gave the Bruins the opportunities they needed to open the scoring. Thankfully, the boys were able to respond with a quick goal of their own to knot things up, but I’d highly suggest that they figure out a solution to these slow starts because it’s hard enough to win in this league at the best of times and I’d prefer that the Oilers stop shooting themselves in the foot. I don’t think that’s too much to ask, is it? The good news is that they got the response they needed to tie the game before the intermission and complete what ended up being a pretty solid road period.
Bruins-Oilers takeaways: “We absolutely beat ourselves.”

The Boston Bruins had little room for error against the Edmonton Oilers. They needed all hands on deck against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and company. That meant no shifts off for Taylor Hall — who found himself benched in favor of Jake DeBrusk in the closing moments of Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. It also meant a stout defensive effort for Boston’s inconsistent blue-line.
