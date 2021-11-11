CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack White Announces Two New Solo Albums

By PRESS RELEASE
premierguitar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack White has announced the upcoming release of two brand new albums – his first new full-length collections in over four years. FEAR OF THE DAWN arrives everywhere via Third Man Records on April 8, 2022 and ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE will follow on July 22, 2022. FEAR OF THE...

www.premierguitar.com

