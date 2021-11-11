Jack White Announces Two New Solo Albums

From the first notes of Adam Shoenfeld’s new record All the Birds Sing–out January 28th via Lozen Entertainment Group/Copperline–the musicianship and wealth of drawn influences are readily apparent. Spending the last two decades bringing his rock-leaning sound to Nashville’s premier country music scene and his last nine years in Tim McGraw’s touring band, Shoenfeld has channeled all of these words and melodies of his own for something brand new; something apart from his country “day-job.” “I love getting to play guitar for people and making a living doing that,” he says. “It’s the best job in the world, but I’ve always been an artist at heart.” Yesterday, The Boot premiered the first single from All the Birds Sing, “The Sky is Falling Down” paired with an exclusive interview with Shoenfeld. Although the ELO-string section-influenced song alludes to the chaos in the world, there’s a silver lining in its message. Fans can hear “The Sky is Falling Down” now at this link and pre-order or pre-save All the Birds Sing ahead of its January 28th release right here.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO