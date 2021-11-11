CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa's Last White President, FW de Klerk, Dead at 85

By VOA News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Africa's last white president, F.W. de Klerk, who ushered in the end of the country's system of white minority rule known as apartheid, died Thursday at his home near Cape Town. He was 85. In a statement, the F.W. de Klerk Foundation announced his death from mesothelioma, a...

