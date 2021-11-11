Buffalo Bills sign Cam Lewis to 53-man roster

The Buffalo Bills have made a roster move on Thursday suggesting there might be an injury concern in their secondary.

According to his representatives, cornerback Cam Lewis has signed on the Bills’ 53-man roster. Lewis was previously on Buffalo’s practice squad:

This transaction suggests that cornerback Taron Johnson might not be ready to go in Week 10 against the New York Jets (2-6).

On Wednesday, the Bills (5-3) listed Johnson as a limited participant at practice. He sustained a concussion in Week 9’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the past, Lewis has lined up as a slot cornerback for the Bills.

In adding Lewis, Buffalo did not have to make a corresponding move due to players recently landing on their Reserve/ COVID-19 list.

The latest of those was wide receiver Jake Kumerow.