CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills sign Cam Lewis to 53-man roster

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPRyu_0ctfxMIg00

The Buffalo Bills have made a roster move on Thursday suggesting there might be an injury concern in their secondary.

According to his representatives, cornerback Cam Lewis has signed on the Bills’ 53-man roster. Lewis was previously on Buffalo’s practice squad:

This transaction suggests that cornerback Taron Johnson might not be ready to go in Week 10 against the New York Jets (2-6).

On Wednesday, the Bills (5-3) listed Johnson as a limited participant at practice. He sustained a concussion in Week 9’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the past, Lewis has lined up as a slot cornerback for the Bills.

In adding Lewis, Buffalo did not have to make a corresponding move due to players recently landing on their Reserve/ COVID-19 list.

The latest of those was wide receiver Jake Kumerow.

Comments / 0

Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer alum Jacob Capra signs with Buffalo Bills practice squad

Placer High School alumnus Jacob Capra signed a contract Tuesday to join the Buffalo Bills' practice squad. Capra was an offensive lineman at the University of Oregon from 2016-18 before transferring to San Diego State. He was a 2019 Mountain West Scholar Athlete with the Aztecs. He was not drafted...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills place Jon Feliciano on IR, signing Jamil Douglas

The Buffalo Bills have placed Jon Feliciano on injured reserve, taking him off the roster for at least the next three games. After suffering a calf strain at the end of Buffalo’s win over the Miami Dolphins, Feliciano was deemed “week-to-week” by head coach Sean McDermott. He didn’t practice at all this week, and Banged Up Bills notes the injury as having a rough timeline of 2-5 weeks, depending on severity. So don’t expect Feliciano to be back for a while, maybe by Thanksgiving.
NFL
ESPN

Is Jacksonville Jaguars' upset of Buffalo Bills a sign things have turned or just a lucky day?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the biggest upset in franchise history on Sunday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field, beating the 15.5-point favorite Buffalo Bills 9-6. It came one week after an embarrassing -- or, per linebacker Myles Jack, "humiliating" -- loss at the Seattle Seahawks in which quarterback Geno Smith almost couldn’t miss.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Niagara Gazette

Bills place defensive tackle Zimmer on IR, sign CB Cam Lewis

ORCHARD PARK — Buffalo Bills backup defensive tackle Justin Zimmer was placed on injured reserve on Thursday after he sustained a season-ending knee injury which will require surgery. The Bills (5-3) filled Zimmer’s roster spot by signing cornerback Cam Lewis from their practice squad in preparation for their game at...
NFL
Buffalo News

Buffalo Bills sign defensive tackle Eli Ankou to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive tackle Eli Ankou to the practice squad. Ankou, originally from Ottawa, Ont., signed with the Bills in June, his seventh NFL team since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2017. Ankou was released by the Bills in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Message For Terry Bradshaw

We’re a couple of weeks removed from Terry Bradshaw’s wild claim about Sam Darnold, which means it’s time to revisit it…. Earlier in October, the FOX analyst claimed that the Carolina Panthers hit on the best quarterback in franchise history when they acquired Darnold from the Jets. “I think [the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Jaguars#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
ClutchPoints

Saints legend Drew Brees sounds off on potential return after Jameis Winston injury

The New Orleans Saints managed to pull off a spectacular win over the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 7, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home to the tune of a 36-27 score. However, the win came at a price, with the Saints seemingly losing Jameis Winston to a knee injury. While nothing is final yet in terms of the full extent of Winston’s injury, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees surely has heard some people asking whether there’s a chance he could un-retire and start for New Orleans.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans dodge a bullet with Derrick Henry injury update

Running back Derrick Henry suffered a scary foot injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. While it was initially believed that it could be season-ending, there’s optimism that he will be back before 2021 is done. Via Ian Rapoport:
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller has message after Odell Beckham Jr. joins Rams

Von Miller worked hard to bring Odell Beckham Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams, and now he’s ready to reap the rewards. Miller essentially confirmed that the Rams would be signing Beckham by posting an Instagram image of the two video chatting. The caption sent a clear message, both to Beckham and the rest of the league: “Let’s chase this ring family!!!!”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Titans Announce Tough News On WR Julio Jones

The Titans have placed Jones on the injured reserve. The all-time great is dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss at least the next three games. Jones, when healthy, has made a significant impact for the Titans this season. He’s caught 21 passes for 336 yards in six games.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
91K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy