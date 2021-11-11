CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UPDATE 2-Brazil clears GMO wheat flour from Argentina, but sales may be slow

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

(Adds reaction from Bioceres and Argentine farmers) SAO PAULO/BUENOS AIRES, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil on Thursday cleared imports of flour from Argentina made with genetically modified wheat, although sales of the new variety may be slow given uncertainty about broader acceptance. Brazil's biosecurity agency CTNBio said its unanimous...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, wheat consolidate after rally

* Soybeans ease from 5-week top, wheat off 9-year peak * U.S. harvest progress, improved wheat conditions curb rally * Soybeans rallied on strong crush, U.S.-China summit hopes (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean prices inched lower on Tuesday from an earlier five-week high while wheat pulled back from Monday's nine-year peak as traders watched for further signs of demand, including any Chinese purchases following talks between Washington and Beijing. Corn similarly ticked lower, with a firm dollar and U.S. harvest progress encouraging grain markets to consolidate. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% at $12.55-1/4 a bushel by 1303 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since Oct. 8. The National Oilseed Processors Association on Monday said U.S. soybean crush rose in October to 183.993 million bushels, the third-highest monthly volume on record and above the average of market forecasts. A video call on Monday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has also spurred hopes that renewed dialogue could bolster Chinese buying of U.S. soybeans. "The market suspects that China's importers have and will make hefty purchases of U.S. soybeans in that context," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said. The market will be monitoring any announcements of daily export sales under the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) reporting system. Private exporters reported the sale of 264,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the USDA said on Monday, in what was the biggest daily soybean sale in a month. In a separate report on Monday, the USDA estimated that the U.S. soybean crop was 92% harvested as of Sunday, in line with analyst expectations but behind the five-year average of 93%. The U.S. corn harvest was 91% complete, also matching the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts. A headline rating for the U.S. winter wheat crop improved to 46% good-to-excellent condition from 45% a week earlier, surpassing an average analyst expectation for no change. CBOT wheat was down 0.3% at $8.24 a bushel but remained near its latest nine-year high of $8.29-1/2 set on Monday. Corn ticked down 0.2% to $5.75-1/2 a bushel. International demand for wheat has remained steady despite rising prices in major exporting countries. Traders were watching to see if Algeria would make a purchase in an import tender after traders said the country's grain agency pushed back an initial deadline of Monday. Prices at 1303 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 824.00 -2.25 -0.27 640.50 28.65 CBOT corn 575.50 -1.00 -0.17 484.00 18.90 CBOT soy 1255.25 -2.00 -0.16 1311.00 -4.25 Paris wheat 295.25 0.50 0.17 192.50 53.38 Paris maize 246.25 1.50 0.61 219.00 12.44 Paris rape 710.50 3.25 0.46 418.25 69.87 WTI crude oil 81.40 0.52 0.64 48.52 67.77 Euro/dlr 1.14 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -6.08 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

New swine fever case on German farm seen as burden for import ban talks

HAMBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The discovery of another case of African swine fever (ASF) in farm pigs in Germany in an area previously free of the disease could make negotiations about lifting existing import bans with China and other major buyers more difficult, experts said on Tuesday. ASF was...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Flour#Gmo#Argentine#Reuters#Brazilian#Ciara Cec#Bioceres Sa
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops as dollar strength spurs profit taking; corn, soy weak

CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday on a profit-taking setback, with the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract sagging 1.6% from the nine-year high it hit on Monday. Corn and soybean futures also were lower, but the declines were kept in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 7-9 cents, corn down 2-3 cents, soy down 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 7 to 9 cents per bushel * Wheat lower on technical selling and profit-taking a day after the December contract reached $8.29-1/2 a bushel, the highest on a continuous chart of the most-active contract since December 2012. Market underpinned by tightening global supplies of exportable wheat. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) late Monday rated 46% of the U.S. winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, up from 45% a week earlier. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no change. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 7 cents at $8.19-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last down 9-1/2 cents at $8.26-1/3, and MGEX December spring wheat was down 16-1/2 cents at $10.10. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn declined in early moves but the benchmark December contract stayed inside of Monday's trading range. * The USDA confirmed private sales of 270,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year that began Sept. 1. * The USDA late Monday said the U.S. corn harvest was 91% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 86% and matching the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts. * December corn last traded down 2-1/4 cents at $5.74-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Soybeans drift lower, retreating after the benchmark January contract rose to $12.61-1/2 a bushel in early moves, its highest since Oct. 27. Strength in soymeal and soyoil futures lends support. * Market underpinned by hopes that a video call held between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping could bolster Chinese buying of U.S. soybeans. * The USDA confirmed private sales of 161,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year that began Sept. 1. * The USDA late Monday said the U.S. soybean harvest was 92% complete, behind the five-year average of 93% but in line with analyst expectations. * January soybeans last traded down 2 cents at $12.55-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
AGRICULTURE
goal.com

Argentina vs Brazil: Predictions, odds & betting tips

These two rivals meet in Buenos Aires in what should be another tight encounter between the continent's two best defensive units. Argentina host Brazil on Tuesday in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. La Canarinha have already qualified for Qatar 2022 and Argentina are virtually assured of a place at the tournament,...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat rises with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices gained for the 4th consecutive week last week amid higher prices for the grain in Chicago and Paris, inflated by concerns of further export limits from the world's top wheat exporter, analysts said on Monday. Russia may change a formula it uses to calculate its grain export taxes in case of major price growth and plans to set a grain export quota in the first half of 2022 to secure domestic supply, its agriculture ministry said last week. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in the second half of November was $328 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $2 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat up $5 to $332 a tonne while barley rose by $3 to $296 a tonne. The formula for the wheat export tax may change if prices reach $400 per tonne, the agriculture ministry said last week. "The quota was not news as it was expected by the market. A threat to increase the tax was something new. At this stage, we believe that this risk is low," Sovecon said in a note. Russian wheat exports are down by 34% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to a smaller crop and the export tax, which will rise to $77.1 per tonne this week. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,100 roubles/t +200 rbls wheat, European part ($208.5) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 36,050 rbls/t +550 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 87,675 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,375/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,370/t -$5 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 49,700 rbls/t unchanged - white sugar, $625.0/t +$1 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 72.4170 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Derrick

Argentina, Brazil meet in qualifying with eyes on Qatar

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil is already the first South American team to secure a direct spot in next year's World Cup. Second-place Argentina is nearly there, too. Anyone thinking Tuesday's qualifying match between the teams will not be decisive hasn't considered how much pride will be at stake in the region's superclasico.
SOCCER
geneticliteracyproject.org

Brazil approves transgenic drought-tolerant wheat

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The Brazilian government has approved the drought-tolerant transgenic wheat, HB4, developed by the Argentine firm Bioceres, for sale as flour. It...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China plans overhaul of seed rules to pave way for GMO approvals

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China has laid out a clear path for seed makers to get approval for genetically modified crops, under proposed rule changes that should lead to commercial cultivation of GM corn. Details of the planned regulatory overhaul for the seed industry were published on Friday by...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, wheat extend rallies on strong demand

CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose for the fifth session in a row on Monday on signs of good demand on both the domestic and export fronts. Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures extended their winning streak to a sixth straight session, hitting a nine-year high on tightening global supplies and robust world demand, traders said.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Ukraine winter wheat sowing at 6.2 mlm ha, 94% of planned

KYIV, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukrainian agricultural companies had sown 6.2 million hectares of winter wheat as of Nov 11, or almost 94% of the planned area of 6.66 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Winter grain sowing has practically stopped in recent days and farmers have planted...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat lingers near 9-year high on global supply woes

CANBERRA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Friday to linger near a nine-year high, as concerns about tight exportable global supplies were set to drive the grain to weekly gains of more than 6%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat near 9-year high, set for biggest weekly rise in four months

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Friday and were set their biggest weekly gain in four months, as concerns about tight exportable global surplus kept prices near their highest in nine years. Soybeans and corn gained ground and both markets were...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

China corn prices rise as bad weather delays crop shipments

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Corn prices in China have pushed to multi-month highs despite the advancing harvest after wet weather slowed crop collection just as record energy prices pushed up grain drying and logistics costs, analysts and traders said. New crop corn futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange have...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 17-23

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Nov. 17-23, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Sept 8-14 - tax 46.5 26.1 51.1 - indicative price 266.5 222.4 258.1 Sept 1-7 - tax 39.4 27.0 51.6 - indicative price 256.4 223.7 258.8 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Asia's growing appetite for beef helps Brazil's JBS to earnings beat

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The world's largest meat company JBS SA posted third-quarter net income that exceeded analysts' expectations on the strength of its United States meat business, exports to China and higher domestic food sales. According to a financial statement on Wednesday, JBS profited 7.58 billion reais...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy