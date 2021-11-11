You said it

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Daily
 6 days ago

The mess this country is in didn’t start Jan. 6. It started almost five years ago....

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Bishops OK Communion document, avoid direct rebuff to Biden

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. Catholic bishops overwhelmingly approved a long-anticipated document on Communion on Wednesday that stops short of calling for withholding the sacrament from politicians such as President Joe Biden who support abortion rights but offers plenty of tacit justification for individual bishops to do so.
BALTIMORE, MD
KGET

POLL RESULTS: Do you agree with the decision to pass the infrastructure bill?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Joe Biden signed the more than $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law Monday afternoon, marking his term's biggest legislative milestone to date. The package will put $550 billion in new funds into transportation, broadband and utilities. Advocates say the package will boost the economy and create jobs. Critics say […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven't caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

US offering investment to boost COVID-19 vaccine capacity

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is making billions of dollars available to drugmakers to scale up domestic production of COVID-19 vaccines in the hopes of building capacity to produce an additional 1 billion shots per year to share with the world.
U.S. POLITICS
Joe Biden
ABC News

What's in, and what's out, as House nears vote on Biden bill

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden's now- $1.85 trillion plan to boost social and education programs as well as protect against global warming continues to be fine-tuned by Democrats in Congress with a new goal of completing work before Thanksgiving. The updated plan includes universal preschool, funding to limit child care...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Republicans#Earthquake#Hurricanes
MSNBC

Republican seeks credit for infrastructure bill he voted against

As Congress prepared to pass the Democrats' American Rescue Plan earlier this year, Rep. John Yarmuth, the Democratic chairman of the House Budget Committee, made an important prediction on the chamber floor. "What we are all concerned about on our side," Yarmuth said, referring to Democrats, "is that the Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Conspiracy theorists fixated on ‘blurred presidential seal’ at Biden event: ‘Is this CGI?’

Conspiracy theorists are fixated on a blurred presidential logo in a video posted by Vice President Kamala Harris.President Joe Biden signed his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law. Harris tweeted a video of the signing in which the presidential logo on the podium is blurred. The blurred logo has sent conspiracy theorists into a frenzy.We got it done.pic.twitter.com/xh84Sy4GgD— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 16, 2021Why is the seal blurred ? pic.twitter.com/QUIsFd187u— محمد شلبي QQ (@MShalabyMHZBF) November 17, 2021According to federal law, the seal cannot be used for advertisements or campaigning. Because Harris posted the video from her personal account, rather than...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNET

New Biden infrastructure law is done and dusted: Here's what it aims to do for you

After months, America's new $1.2 trillion infrastructure package is now officially law. President Joe Biden signed the bill Monday, giving the green light to funds for public projects that could touch every part of the country. While it won't authorize another round of stimulus checks or extend the monthly child tax credit payments (that extension could come in a different bill later this year -- see below for more details), -- the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 does address everything from fixing rickety roads to bringing high-speed internet to areas that lack reliable broadband.
U.S. POLITICS

