Justin Zimmer to IR, QB moves, among slew of Bills transactions

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Buffalo Bills announced multiple roster moves ahead of their Week 10 meeting at the New York Jets.

At the top of that list is defensive tackle Justin Zimmer. His year is over.

Last week, Zimmer appeared on the team’s injury report ahead of facing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. However, Zimmer was cleared for play by the end of the week.

Zimmer ended up being inactive on game day and it appears, at some point, he must have reaggregated that injury

The Bills announced on Thursday that Zimmer has been placed on the team’s injured reserve list. He will have season-ending knee surgery.

Other roster moves Buffalo announced:

  • CB Cam Lewis was signed to the 53-man roster. He was previously on the practice squad.
  • QB Davis Webb was elevated from the practice squad for Week 10.
  • QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Genty were activated from the Reserve/ COVID-19 list. They head back to the practice squad.

Lewis being signed comes as cornerback Taron Johnson suffered a concussion in Week 9. Johnson has been limited in practice this week but signing Lewis is not a good sign for Johnson’s health.

The two quarterback-related moves appear related.

In a string of players landing on the Reserve/ COVID-19 list for Buffalo, Fromm and Gentry were the first. A few days later, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky landed on the designation.

That left the Bills with Webb and QB1 Josh Allen as the only signal callers not on the COVID list. Thankfully for the team, both still aren’t on it, meaning they’re probably in the clear (fingers crossed).

However, Webb being elevated from the practice squad likely means Trubisky will remain on the designation at least until next week.

Webb was also elevated ahead of last week’s game against the Jaguars.

IN THIS ARTICLE
