CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Scary rescue of man clinging onto tree amidst floodwaters in Australia

Fremont Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis man was spotted clinging onto a...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fremont Tribune

Missing four-year-old rescued by police in Australia

Australian police have rescued a four-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family’s camping tent on the country’s remote west coast more than two weeks ago horrified the nation. The girl was reunited with her mother Ellie Smith and stepfather Jake Gliddon soon after her rescue.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOMO News

Rescue operations underway as Sumas is submerged by floodwaters

SUMAS, Wash. — Hundreds of people found themselves being trapped by rising floodwaters from the Nooksack River and volunteers joined first responders to lead the evacuation effort. With water coursing across nearly every road into Sumas, tractors and boats proved to be one of the few ways to safely run...
SUMAS, WA
centraljersey.com

National Guard rescues man stranded in floodwaters

Members of the National Guard came to rescue a man who was clinging to the roof of his nearly submerged car on a flooded road in Hopewell during Tropical Storm Ida on Sept. 1. They were taken from in front of a home on Pennington-Rocky Hill Road in Hopewell Township just before it crosses Stony Brook.PHOTOS COURTESY OF ROBERT KECSKES.
HOPEWELL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Tree#This Man#Alice Springs#Todd River#Accident
BBC

Australia outback rescue: Family safe after stranded for four days

A family has been rescued from South Australia's remote outback after being stranded for four days when their campervan became bogged down in mud. Lindsey and Ori Zavros and their young children Zoe and Zane got stuck after heavy rain about 150km (95 miles) from Oodnadatta, the closest town. They...
PUBLIC SAFETY
My Clallam County

10 people rescued by helicopter from floodwaters in Forks

FORKS, Wash. – Rescue helicopters were busy Monday in the Forks area where a total of 10 people, including 4 children, were hoisted from the flood waters surrounding their homes. Currents were strong enough that swift water boats were not effective in some areas. The Coast Guard helicopter from Air...
FORKS, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

Crews rescue stranded driver from floodwater in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was rescued from floodwater in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 9:37 a.m. to Shore Drive to a reported vehicle in floodwater. One person was rescued from the vehicle without injury with assistance from North Myrtle Beach...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
ABC6.com

Rehoboth Fire Department rescues man stuck in tree

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE)-The Rehoboth Fire Department rescued a man who had been stuck in a tree on Sunday. The department said in a Facebook post that the man had been working on removing a tree limb when it folded over and pinned his arm. Rescue officials said that the man...
REHOBOTH, MA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Girl 4, abducted in Western Australia for nearly 3 weeks is rescued

4-year old Cleo Smith, the young girl who captured the hearts of a nation, and who had been missing for 18 days after it was suspected she had been abducted, has been found safe and well. A man is in custody and is being questioned about the matter. West Australian...
PUBLIC SAFETY
katzenworld.co.uk

Youths Threaten to ‘Burn’ Terrified Kitten at Hendre Lake

A dog walker stepped in to rescue the black and white male kitten after hearing ‘distressed noises’ coming from a bag. A kitten is recovering from a terrifying ordeal after a member of the public said she saw three boys threatening to ‘burn’ him at Hendre Lake in St Mellons.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kmyu.tv

Man rescued after horse accident in Huntington Canyon

HUNTINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they assisted a man in Huntington Canyon after a horse accident this past month. They said two conservation officers received an emergency call that someone named Coy Kummer had been hunting with his family and broke his leg.
HUNTINGTON, UT
The Independent

Motorists have lucky escape as tree falls onto road during storm

Dramatic footage shows two motorists having a miracle escape when a massive falling tree crushed their cars during the recent storms battering Britain. The huge 30ft (9m) sycamore crashed down onto a queue of waiting traffic in high winds on Sunday morning in St Paul’s Street, Stamford, Lincs. Heavy branches...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy