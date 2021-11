A love that began with the two meeting in the school halls culminated in Larissa and Wendell meeting at the altar in front of more than 200 family and friends. When Larissa met Wendell, they were in the midst of trying to diffuse a chaotic situation. The two worked together at the same school; she a teacher, he a law enforcement officer. One day, back in the spring of 2019, one of Larissa’s students was distraught after having a dispute with another student. Looking to resolve the situation, which ended up impacting her entire classroom, she called on the deputy resource officer to help — Wendell. It was their first time meeting.

