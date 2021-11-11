Gorgeous Gingerbread Houses to Inspire Your Holiday Baking

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Many people like the idea of a real Christmas tree that stands (at least) 6 feet tall, full of branches dripping with shiny ornaments, sparkling lights, and finished with a beautiful topper. But that's not always the most realistic option, especially if you live in a smaller space, are on a tight budget, or have a pet who likes to play with (destroy) your decorations. A tabletop Christmas tree is a perfect option for any size of space, they come in a variety of price points, and, you can easily keep it out of your furry friend's reach. Plus, with all of these options, you can either keep the tree as a houseplant or plant it outdoors and watch your former pint-sized Tannenbaum flourish.
