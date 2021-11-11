CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Easy Peasy: Huge Genome Study Set To Boost Chickpea Yields

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the biggest plant genome sequencing project ever, an international team assembled a pan-genome from thousands of chickpea lines in 60 countries, which may lead to increased yields for this essential legume. Researchers identified 29,870 genes in chickpeas (Cicer arietinum), including 1,582 previously unreported ones. The India-based International Crops...

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
cgiar.org

Largest plant genome sequencing effort yields a pan-genome for chickpea, sets it up for a breeding revolution

An international team of researchers from 41 organizations has assembled chickpea’s (chana) pan-genome by sequencing the genomes of 3,366 chickpea lines from 60 countries. Led by the ICRISAT, the team identified 29,870 genes that includes 1,582 previously unreported novel genes. The research is the largest effort of its kind for any plant, putting chickpea in a small group of crops with such an extensive genome map.
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

A Genetic Model for the "Ultimate Chickpea"

A massive international research effort has led to development of a genetic model for the ‘ultimate’ chickpea, with the potential to lift crop yields by up to 12 per cent. The research consortium genetically mapped thousands of chickpea varieties, and the UQ team then used this information to identify the most valuable gene combinations using artificial intelligence (AI).
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A chickpea genetic variation map based on the sequencing of 3,366 genomes

Zero hunger and good health could be realized by 2030 through effective conservation, characterization and utilization of germplasm resources1. So far, few chickpeaÂ (Cicer arietinum) germplasm accessions have been characterized at the genome sequence level2. Here we present a detailed map of variation in 3,171 cultivated and 195 wild accessions to provide publicly available resources for chickpea genomics research and breeding. We constructed a chickpea pan-genome to describe genomic diversity across cultivated chickpea and its wild progenitor accessions. A divergence tree using genes present in around 80% of individuals in one species allowed us to estimate the divergence of Cicer over the last 21"‰million years. Our analysis found chromosomal segments and genes that show signatures of selection during domestication, migration and improvement. The chromosomal locations of deleterious mutations responsible for limited genetic diversity and decreased fitness were identified in elite germplasm. We identified superior haplotypes for improvement-related traits in landraces that can be introgressed into elite breeding lines through haplotype-based breeding, and found targets for purging deleterious alleles through genomics-assisted breeding and/or gene editing. Finally, we propose three crop breeding strategies based on genomic prediction to enhance crop productivity for 16 traits while avoiding the erosion of genetic diversity through optimal contribution selection (OCS)-based pre-breeding. The predicted performance for 100-seed weight, an important yield-related trait, increased by up to 23% and 12% with OCS- and haplotype-based genomic approaches, respectively.
WILDLIFE
Kokomo Perspective

UW researchers study yield

Valentin Picasso and his research team at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conducted several research projects on Kernza. Picasso and Priscila Pinto, a postdoctoral researcher, are studying the effect of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium fertilizer on Kernza grain and forage yields. The work is being conducted in collaboration with researchers from the University of Minnesota, The Land Institute and other institutions as part of a U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded Sustainable Agricultural Systems Coordinated Agricultural Program.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Diversity#Genome Research#Genome Project#Genomics#The Semi Arid Tropics#Icrisat
Phys.org

Latin American rice breeding gets a boost from genomic tools

How do you like your rice? Sticky, fluffy, brown, or white? These qualities, in addition to grain length, width, appearance, and other traits, are hugely important predictors of rice sales and consumption worldwide. And region matters. Rice preferences in Latin America, for example, are very different from those in West Africa, Japan, India, and elsewhere.
AGRICULTURE
Medical News Today

Qatari genome study provides insight into diversity of Arab populations

The Middle East is geographically at the crossroads of human migration and culture. Despite this, the genetic heritage of Arab populations has historically been understudied. New research identifies complex distinctions in genomes that help map the origins and migrations of Arabic people. Scientists affiliated with Sidra Medicine’s Department of Human...
WORLD
wvtf.org

VCU launches huge new study of genetics and depression

Kenneth Kendler is a Professor of Psychiatry and Human Genetics at VCU. He’s spent many years thinking about why people get depressed, how their condition can be diagnosed and treated. "Depression is one of the most important of psychiatric disorders. It’s probably the commonest of the disorders," he says. "Roughly...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Florida Star

VIDEO: Paralysis Breakthrough: Single Jab Restores Movement To Paralyzed Mice In Study

Researchers have developed a new therapy using “dancing molecules,” where a single injection can reverse paralysis caused by severe spinal cord injuries. Scientists at Northwestern University have found that mice injected with the innovative treatment regained their ability to walk after only four weeks. Video showed how a once-paralyzed mouse could use its legs again after receiving the treatment.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Plant Genomic Study Identifies Genes Adapted for Harsher Climates

A new study has identified the genetic underpinnings of adaptive strategies adopted by major plant lineages in a naturally harsh environment. These strategies that include the enrichment of growth-promoting bacteria at the roots and the positive selection of genes necessary for survival, can potentially direct the breeding of crops that are more resilient to climate change.
WILDLIFE
Florida Star

MigVax Gets Millions To Develop Variant-Proof Vaccine

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations is granting $4.3 million to Israel’s MigVax to advance development of COVID-19 vaccines suitable for use in low- and middle-income countries. The coalition, headquartered in Norway, also is funding a similar project at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. Both projects aim to establish...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FXStreet.com

Falling yields give the yen a boost

Overview: Reports that the Fed's Brainard was interviewed for the Chair helped soften yields a bit, not that they needed extra pressure, on ideas she is more dovish than Powell. In turn, the lower yields saw the yen rise to its best level in nearly a month and led the major currencies higher against the dollar. The yen is joined by the Scandis and sterling to lead the majors. The New Zealand dollar is the laggard. Emerging market currencies are also mostly stronger, and the JP Morgan EM FX Index is rising for the third consecutive session, the longest streak in a couple of months. The Turkish lira is a notable exception, even after the central bank hiked the reserve requirements for foreign currency and precious metal deposits by 200 bp. Note that the central bank meets next week (November 18). Asia Pacific equity markets are mixed. Japan, Australia, and Indian markets eased. Europe's Stoxx 600 continues to run. It is up for the ninth consecutive session today and has fallen only once since October 21. US future indices are edging higher. The US 10-year yield is off around three basis points to 1.46%. European yields are mostly 2-3 bp lower. Gold is firm near yesterday's highs. It has rallied from last week's lows near $1759 to $1827 earlier today to fray the upper Bollinger Band. December WTI is near $82.50 ahead of the EIA's short-term energy outlook, which is seen as a key factor in how the US responds to OPEC+ decision to stick to the gradual increase in supply. After yesterday's jitters, some preliminary signs that Russia will deliver more gas to Europe helped ease prices. Copper successfully tested the 200-day moving average last week and is rising for the third consecutive session. Technically, it looks bullish, and inventories are low.
CURRENCIES
ajmc.com

Whole Genome Sequencing Increased Discovery of Rare Disorders by 31% in UK Study

The authors backed plans for the United Kingdom to establish a national diagnostic program based on whole genome sequencing (WGS) to speed the time to diagnosis. A report published this week in the BMJ said that whole genome sequencing (WGS) was able to make a diagnosis of 31% additional rare disorders in patients in the National Health System.
WORLD
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy