Trading and investing have many similarities, but also some subtle and nuanced differences. The most important distinction between the two is the timeframe typically used for each. An investor's timeline is in general far longer than a trader's. The trader is really more in tune to the day-to-day market action. That's not to say an investor cares little about the daily market movements. Big surges in volatility, which tend to be temporary, offer good chances for an investor to scoop up bargains.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO