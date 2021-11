Health officials are warning of a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" as Covid infections in Germany hit their highest levels on record amid a stalling vaccine rollout.Hospitals are filling up and the country has seen 201 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the national disease control centre. The previous record was set on 22 December last year, when new infections were logged at 197 cases per 100,000 residents.While it is still a lower rate than in several other European countries, the figure has set alarm bells ringing.The seven-day infection rate...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO