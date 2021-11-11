White & Case Appoints New London Head

British TV industry veteran David Frank, the trailblazing former CEO of Zodiak Media, has died. He was 63. His death was confirmed by the executive’s brother and long-time business partner, Matthew Frank, who said David died at home suddenly over the weekend. Arrangements for a funeral haven’t yet been made. The entrepreneurial Frank was one of the international TV industry’s most innovative thinkers, and in addition to setting up production company RDF Media, he is known for pioneering The RightsXchange (or, simply, TRX) in 2015. An online marketplace for TV rights, the model has now become an industry norm, but was then...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO