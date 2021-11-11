CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

White & Case Appoints New London Head

By Hannah Roberts
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite & Case has appointed a new head for its...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Taylor Wessing Expands London Disputes Further With Double Appointment

Taylor Wessing has expanded its disputes and investigations group in London again with the hire of a two lawyer team from a U.K. rival. Partner Richard Viegas joins Taylor Wessing’s London office from U.K. firm Collyer Bristow after five years, three of which were spent as head of commercial disputes.
BUSINESS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Morgan Stanley appoints new emerging markets equity head – memo

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley has appointed Amy Oldenburg as head of emerging markets equity, replacing Ruchir Sharma who is retiring after a 25-year stint at the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Oldenburg has spent over 20 years in Morgan Stanley’s asset management business and...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Paul, Weiss’ China Managing Partner to Depart

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has confirmed that its China managing partner, Betty Yap, will be leaving the firm. Yap’s departure will leave the firm’s Hong Kong office with no resident partner and eight other counsels and associates.
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles' alleged secret son finds new 'evidence' backing his claims

A man named Simon Dorante-Day, 55, from Australia has been sharing multiple stories, claiming that he is the Prince of Wales' and Duchess of Cornwall's child. Dorante-Dayhas been vociferous about his claim to be a member of the British Royal Family; he has produced several proofs to back this assertion.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Case#Incumbent
Law.com

Allen & Overy Chooses Australia for Second Global Legal Services Centre

Allen & Overy is opening a second legal services delivery service in Australia in 2022 to complement its existing service in Belfast. The new Advanced Delivery Centre, expected to debut in the second quarter of 2022 in Perth, will provide round the clock technology-enabled support to its lawyers across the globe on areas such as due diligence, document review and eDiscovery, regulatory-filings, as well as general transaction management, A&O said.
AUSTRALIA
Law.com

PayPal’s Legal Chief Joins the Great Resignation

Louise Pentland is stepping down as chief business affairs and legal officer at the end of the year. She realized during a fireside chat that she was ready for a change. Bimal Patel will succeed Pentland as legal chief.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Disbarred San Francisco Attorney Accused of Conning Client and Courts to Embezzle Funds

Russell A. Robinson was disbarred in July. The San Francisco District Attorney's Office said Robinson continued to practice law without an active license. Robinson is scheduled to be arraigned next month. A disbarred San Francisco attorney who allegedly continued to practice law is facing charges that he defrauded a client,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Law.com

South Florida Patent Suit Claims Walmart Unauthorized to Sell Suction Spoon Rest

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Walmart was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court over its sale of a Cuisinart brand spoon rest. The lawsuit was filed by Berger Singerman on behalf of Kitchinventions LLC, which alleges that the product infringes on its patent for a spoon rest with a suction cup attached to the bottom. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:21-cv-82068, Kitchinventions LLC v. Walmart Inc.
LAW
ARTnews

‘Quality Triumphs’: Macklowe Collection Brings in $676.1 M. at Sotheby’s

In one of the art market’s most widely anticipated auctions, the first portion of the collection of divorcing New York real estate developers Harry and Linda Macklowe fetched a collective $676.1 million at Sotheby’s on Monday evening in New York. The entire grouping of 35 works was backed by the auction house with a guarantee, with each lot sold by the sale’s end. 21 lots came to the sale with irrevocable bids. The group of works soared over its estimated haul of $439.4 million-$618.9 million. It was the first swathe of 65 total works from the Macklowes’ holdings—which are being sold...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Mr Kipling owner to target US cake market

Mr Kipling is heading stateside with the brand’s owner hoping to win over American cake lovers.Premier Foods, which also owns AmbrosiaBisto and Angel Delight, said it will trial cake slices in the US and roll out more cakes in Canada following a successful trial.But bosses also warned customers in the UK can expect to see prices on their products rising as inflation begins to bite.Chief executive Alex Whitehouse said the increased prices Premier Foods is charging supermarkets is commercially sensitive but did reveal cost pressures are now being passed on.He said: “We’re seeing import cost inflation across the board on...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Variety

David Frank, Former Zodiak Media CEO and Pioneer of Online TV Rights Marketplace TRX, Dies at 63

British TV industry veteran David Frank, the trailblazing former CEO of Zodiak Media, has died. He was 63. His death was confirmed by the executive’s brother and long-time business partner, Matthew Frank, who said David died at home suddenly over the weekend. Arrangements for a funeral haven’t yet been made. The entrepreneurial Frank was one of the international TV industry’s most innovative thinkers, and in addition to setting up production company RDF Media, he is known for pioneering The RightsXchange (or, simply, TRX) in 2015. An online marketplace for TV rights, the model has now become an industry norm, but was then...
ENTERTAINMENT
Law.com

Maker of Suave Deodorant Hit With South Florida Class Action Alleging 'Dangerously High' Carcinogen Levels

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Unilever, the multinational consumer goods company, was hit with a consumer class action Friday in Florida Southern District Court over its Suave brand antiperspirant products. The complaint, brought by Bursor & Fisher, claims that Suave aerosol and spray products contain dangerously high levels of the carcinogen benzene. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:21-cv-10107, Leyva v. Unilever United States, Inc.
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

Vance Center Hosts Guatemalan Association of Judges for Integrity in New York City

On November 11, 2021, the Cyrus R. Vance Center for International Justice at the New York City Bar Association invited members of Guatemalan Association of Judges for Integrity to New York City for an in-person meeting in Spanish. Members of the Latino Judges Association (LJA), its President, Court of Claims Judge Walter Rivera, as well as Spanish-speaking colleagues and judges, heard first-hand accounts of the challenges independent judges currently face in Guatemala.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Netflix Re-Ups Deal For UK’s Shepperton Studios; Site Set For Significant Expansion

Netflix has struck a renewed long-term agreement with UK production facility Shepperton Studios. The site’s owner, Pinewood Group, also announced today that the site will be significantly expanded, with the new development totalling approximately 1 million sq ft of new production accommodation, and comprising 17 additional sound stages, adding to the 14 that already exist. Construction is set to be completed by 2023. The two parties did not disclose how much of the facility Netflix will occupy exclusively, but did confirm it will not be the entire studio. The UK continues to experience a boom in production and there are numerous studio projects...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Big Law Looks to Canada, Australia to Fill Out Corporate Ranks in the Bay Area

Kirkland & Ellis and Cooley are staffing up in the Bay Area with corporate associates from Canada and Australia. Recruiting from outside the U.S. is yet another strategy for growing lawyer ranks an uber-competitive market. Recent hiring demonstrates that corporate work lends itself to a more virtual, global environment. Firms...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy