The Neigh-t The Lights Went Out

At the traditional 13-game pole, we can confidently report that the Seattle Kraken are … a typical expansion team. This is unhappy news, of course, because the impossible bar for expansion teams was set only four years ago by Vegas, and, because attention spans are at an all-time cellphone-era low of “Sorry, did you say something?”, that is the only expansion team most people remember. The Golden Knights had the best expansion team of all time in any sport, from the moment they galvanized the most cynical city on earth to the moment they beat Winnipeg to advance to the Stanley Cup final against Team Ovie. They sell out every game, and are still the pre-eminent franchise in town because the Raiders are Raider-y again, and UNLV basketball is eight years removed from its last NCAA Tournament and 31 years from its last Final Four, and its football team hasn’t won more than eight games since 1984. Hell, you can’t even bet against them in their own home town, which is as forlorn as it gets.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO