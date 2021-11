Only one Midlands hospital received the highest mark possible in the safety grades released by a medical watchdog group Wednesday. Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge was given an A, and continues to be ranked as one of the safest hospitals in South Carolina, according to the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The Columbia hospital also received the highest grade in the past five rating reports from the Leapfrog Group, which issues biannual safety rankings.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 6 DAYS AGO