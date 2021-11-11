nThrive logo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By nThrive, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.
 5 days ago
Clearlake Capital-backed nThrive Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Client Officer. ALPHARETTA, Ga. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --...

Clearlake Capital-backed nThrive Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Client Officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nThrive, a leading healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain affiliates, "Clearlake"), announced today the appointment of Brad Rennick as Chief Client Officer ("CCO") to lead nThrive's client organization. He brings more than 20 years in enterprise SaaS and technology experience overseeing relationship management, complex solutions delivery, technical support and consultative sales experience, spending the last 10 years as the executive client leader at a high-growth cloud-based software company focused on the ambulatory healthcare market.
