The latest development to come from the ongoing Durham probe received no coverage from the evening newscasts on the three broadcast networks. Federal agents arrested the primary sub-source who contributed to the unverified anti-Trump dossier Thursday as part of Special Counsel John Durham’s investigations into the origins of the probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO