Latitude Consultancy Appoints Family Office Maven Wendy Craft To Advisory Board To Meet Rapidly Growing Demand Of Legacy Planning From Ultra High Net Worth Individuals

By Latitude Consultancy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Latitude Consultancy Limited, a pioneer in residency and citizenship-by-investment, announced today the appointment of Wendy Craft, chief of staff at Fulcrum Equities, LLC, the multi-billion family office of Kent Swig, 3rd generation patriarch, to its advisory board. Continuing the company's recent growth with office...

