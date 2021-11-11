Latitude Consultancy Appoints Family Office Maven Wendy Craft To Advisory Board To Meet Rapidly Growing Demand Of Legacy Planning From Ultra High Net Worth Individuals

With this acquisition Jellysmack expands its robust in-house AI technology suite to better support creators. LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global creator company Jellysmack is excited to announce their acquisition of UK-based AI editing technology startup Kamua. This is the company's first acquisition and further reinforces Jellysmack's plans to utilize its recent funding from SoftBank's Vision Fund II to fuel enterprise acquisitions and international expansion. This acquisition will allow Jellysmack to enhance its existing AI video editing technology to support the explosive growth it has experienced in the last year. It also reinforces Jellysmack's position as the only company rooted in technology to power creator-led video editing and multi-platform content distribution, and far ahead of any other competitor when it comes to leveraging cutting edge technology to help creators grow their businesses.

