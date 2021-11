There are several hard life lessons we all have to learn by experience. Removing scratches from your glasses with the wrong tools will probably result in more scratches. Cleaning your shower curtain is more important than you think. Lastly, washing cashmere at home in the washing machine without taking extra precautions is almost guaranteed to end in a ruined sweater, or two. Cashmere, while being deliciously soft and sophisticated AF, is also a finicky fabric when it comes to getting clean. However, let’s clarify something right off the bat. You do NOT have to professionally dry clean cashmere sweaters, or any...

