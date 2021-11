Bad Robot Games, the video game division of JJ Abrams’ production banner, has tapped games industry vet Tanya Watson as COO and President. Watson is a former Epic Games executive, who served on the original creative team behind Fortnite, and Squanch Games co-founder and CEO. She will help lead the company’s mission to reinvent how stories are played. She will lead Bad Robots’ team with CEO Anna Sweet. “Bad Robot Games will build on Bad Robot’s DNA of storytelling and worldbuilding and apply the special lens of what makes games and interactivity distinct,” said Watson. “Our publishing organization is rethinking, from the...

