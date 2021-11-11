Hero Digital Logo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hero Digital's New Truth & Beauty Index Uncovers the Hidden Customer Experience Attributes...

Hero Digital New Truth & Beauty Index Uncovers The Hidden Customer Experience Attributes That Drive Successful Digital Transformation

The inaugural index surveyed over 5k consumers across a range of industries to provide a framework for enterprise strategy. Hero Digital, a leading independent digital customer experience consultancy, has released the Truth & Beauty Index. This inaugural study facilitates enterprise digital transformation by uncovering what matters most to customers in 2021.
ECONOMY
