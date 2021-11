As British travellers start returning to the US after a 20-month travel ban, they face significant costs for coronavirus testing – before departure and after arrival in America, and on returning home.A family of four (where the parents have been fully vaccinated but the children have not) will need to undergo a minimum of 10 tests between them to comply with US and UK law, plus two more recommended for the adults.The total cost could run into hundreds of pounds.A test before departure for the US is mandatory even for fully vaccinated visitors.A rapid antigen/lateral flow test is acceptable, but...

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO