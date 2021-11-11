Centricity Vision Logo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centricity Vision Names Todd Pinkney Chief Commercial Officer; Launches New Campaign for ZEPTO...

nThrive logo

Clearlake Capital-backed nThrive Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Client Officer. ALPHARETTA, Ga. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nThrive, a leading healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with certain affiliates, "Clearlake"), announced today the appointment of Brad Rennick as Chief Client Officer ("CCO") to lead nThrive's client organization. He brings more than 20 years in enterprise SaaS and technology experience overseeing relationship management, complex solutions delivery, technical support and consultative sales experience, spending the last 10 years as the executive client leader at a high-growth cloud-based software company focused on the ambulatory healthcare market.
The Press

Centricity Vision Names Todd Pinkney Chief Commercial Officer; Launches New Campaign for ZEPTO Cataract Surgical Platform

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centricity Vision Inc., a global ophthalmic technology company and developer of the ZEPTO® Precision Cataract Surgery Platform, announced Todd Pinkney has been named chief commercial officer (CCO) and will lead global commercialization of the ZEPTO Platform. Pinkney brings over 27 years of success...
ECONOMY
The Press

Illumnate Social Logo

Illuminate Social Brings Fresh Approach To Digital Creator Representation With Standard Setting Transparency Practices. LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate Social, a new creator management and brand partnerships company located in the heart of Los Angeles, has officially opened its doors for business. Fueled by a multi-million dollar investment from Loki Artist Group, the agency, co-founded by creator industry leader Becca Bahrke and former WME agent Travis Newman, offers established and emerging digital talent a place to take their career to the next level, while also providing unparalleled attention to clients' financial needs with a proprietary transparency-based, state-of-the-art payment and campaign management system - Spark.
BUSINESS
The Press

Sitrick logo

SITRICK AND COMPANY ADDS YAEL BAR TUR, Former Director Of Social Media For The New York City Police Department to Its Digital And Social Media Practice. LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitrick And Company has added Yael Bar tur, who recently served as Director of Social Media for the New York City Police Department as Senior Social Media Specialist to the firm's Digital and Social Media Practice.
BUSINESS
#Cco#Cataracts#Centricity Vision Logo#Centricity Vision Names#Centricity Vision Inc#The Zepto Platform
TrendHunter.com

Canada-Centric Client Onboarding Platforms

Appway has launched an innovative new client onboarding platform that is specifically targeted towards wealth firms and private banks in Canada that are looking for a better way to go about not only onboarding investors and clients, but helping to maintain and manage their accounts seamlessly. Designed to achieve full...
TECHNOLOGY
The Press

99 Cents Only Store Logo

99 Cents Only Stores Appoints Perry Pericleous Chief Financial Officer. LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 99 Cents Only Stores LLC (the "Company" or "99 Cents Only Stores") today announced the appointment of Periclis "Perry" Pericleous as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 15, 2021. Mr. Pericleous, an accomplished retail executive, will help pursue sustainable long-term growth by guiding activities that support the Company's customers, associates, stores and distribution centers. Mr. Pericleous will be responsible for the Company's key finance functions, including accounting, financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, tax, treasury and investor relations.
RETAIL
The Press

Carbon Makes Design Engine™ Software Available to All

New advanced version of design software automates multi-zone lattice generation saving time and enabling breakthrough products. REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FORMNEXT -- Carbon, a leading 3D printing technology company, announced today that it is launching the next generation of its Carbon Design Engine™ software and making the software licenses available to design teams globally for purchase in early 2022.
SOFTWARE
Economy
The Press

Visiba Care Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Providing an Innovative Virtual Care Platform that Enhances Online Healthcare Consultations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European telehealth industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Visiba Care with the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Enabling Technology Leadership Award for empowering healthcare to provide high-quality digital care through its scalable and customizable virtual care platform. Visiba Care ensures a patient-centric approach to healthcare by customizing functionalities and workflows to fit each healthcare organization's unique needs. Its robust and flexible features simplify setting up patients' meetings via multiple digital channels (e.g., video calls or text messaging), while AI-powered solutions guarantee effective demand management and improved productivity for healthcare organizations. It allows organizations to make better use of innovations and continuously develop their offerings, as the solution makes it easy to integrate existing and future new technology.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Stampede Ventures, UTA Launch Animation Production Company

UTA and Stampede Ventures are launching a production company focused on kids and family animation. The company, HappyNest, will serve as an incubator for for animators, helping shepherd their ideas from concept to finished product and will sell to multiple platforms, while also developing IP that can cross over to other media, including books, toys and games. Sadaf Cohen Muncy, a veteran of the animation business, will lead HappyNest as head of development and production. Stampede Ventures founder and CEO Greg Silverman and president Chris Bosco helped bring the launch to fruition along with UTA partner Gregory McKnight, and motion picture literary...
BUSINESS
The Press

Cadiz Releases Q3 Shareholder Newsletter

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cadiz Inc. ("the Company," NASDAQ: CDZI) posted to its website a new 3rd quarter 2021 issue of CDZI Magazine, the Company's quarterly newsletter. The latest edition includes a summary of industry headlines and media coverage from the quarter, a letter from the...
BUSINESS
The Press

Amazfit PowerBuds Pro Named CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a brand of ZeppHealth (NYSE: ZEPP), is pleased to announce that the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro have been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree under health and wellness category. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over...
ELECTRONICS
The Press

The Parent Company Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Achieves Sequential Direct-to-Consumer Revenue Growth of 7.6%. Retail Store presence more than 3x, expanding statewide reach to Over 80% of California Population. Proceed with the Acquisition of Calma in West Hollywood and Jaydens Journey in Ceres and Announced the Planned Acquisition of Coastal. Continues Shift to Higher Margin, Higher Quality...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Press

Martin Moradian

Martin Moradian, DPM, FABMSP, AACFAS is recognized by Continental Who's Who. GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Moradian, DPM, FABMSP, AACFAS is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Podiatrist for his excellent work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at MB Comprehensive Foot and Ankle Specialists.
The Press

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC) ("Tivic" or the "Company"), a commercial-phase bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of $15,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.
BUSINESS
Sportico

McIlroy Fund Makes Another Splash in Golf With Troon Investment

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is investing in golf course management company Troon, through his investment fund, Symphony Ventures. In partnership with private equity firm TPG Capital, Symphony Ventures aims to boost Troon with the addition of more capital and resources. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to close next month. Los Angeles-based private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners will maintain majority ownership of Troon, which it has held since 2017. Symphony Ventures has made more than a dozen investments since its founding in 2019 and has a growing portfolio, which includes dealings across...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Press

Autify Will Provide Exclusive Offers as AWS Activate Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autify, Inc. (CEO: Ryo Chikazawa), which provides Autify, an AI-based software test automation platform, has been chosen as AWS Activate Partner to give exclusive offers to startups. For more information on our AWS Activate exclusive offers, please search for exclusive offers in the...
BUSINESS
Photo & Video Tuts+

What Logo Designs Are Trending Now and Logo Trends for 2022

Over 2021, a number of global businesses took the opportunity to rebrand, releasing sleeker brand identities and setting the bar for upcoming logo design trends. Here we analyze the biggest logo trends of 2021 and look ahead to the styles, logo colour trends and logo font trends which we expect to characterize logo design in 2022.
ECONOMY
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

