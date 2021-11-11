(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop)

Wendy's may be known for their square hamburgers and their signature Frostys, but not too long ago the fast food chain attempted to make deli sandwiches a menu staple, too. Back in April 2006, Wendy's announced they would be "expanding in a new direction," through the introduction of the Frescata sandwich (via QSR). Offering customers an alternative to hamburgers, Wendy's Frescata sandwiches came in four different varieties, including the Frescata Club, the Roasted Turkey and Basil Pesto Frescata, the Black Forest Ham & Swiss Frescata, and the Roasted Turkey and Swiss Frescata. Each sandwich featured "high-quality meats and distinctive sauces, served on artisan bread," and was priced at $3.49, or $4.99 if ordered as a combo with a side of Baked Lay's Potato Chips and a bottle of Dasani water.

RESTAURANTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO