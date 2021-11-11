(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop)
Locally Owned Capriotti's Brings Award-Winning Sandwiches to Eastvale. EASTVALE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's...www.thepress.net
Locally Owned Capriotti's Brings Award-Winning Sandwiches to Eastvale. EASTVALE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's...www.thepress.net
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.https://www.thepress.net/
Comments / 0