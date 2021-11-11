Hero Digital's New Truth & Beauty Index Uncovers the Hidden Customer Experience Attributes that Drive Successful Digital Transformation

Anna Mleczko, senior marketing specialist at Future Processing, explores the future role of digital transformation in ESG, as COP26 continues in the UK. Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), is gaining popularity across the business landscape. With the news headlines filled with updates from COP26, organisations across the globe are under pressure to show how they intend to hit climate change targets. Not only is it important for businesses to consider their impact on the environment, but they also need to adopt an active role in taking care of their employees and wider society. Implementing a thorough ESG framework helps to create value for a business by giving the corporate company a face and holding enterprises accountable for their promises and newfound responsibilities.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO