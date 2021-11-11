CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hero Digital's New Truth & Beauty Index Uncovers the Hidden Customer Experience Attributes that Drive Successful Digital Transformation

By Hero Digital
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hero Digital, a leading independent digital customer experience consultancy, has released the Truth & Beauty Index. This inaugural study facilitates enterprise digital transformation by uncovering what matters most to customers in 2021. The Truth & Beauty Index surveyed 5,000+ customers across 52...

