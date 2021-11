Start the month of December off right at The Fillmore with 24kgoldn!. Multi-platinum artist 24kGoldn makes his 2021 live tour debut with the announcement of a Fall tour across North America. 24kGoldn will pick up where he left off on the heels of his debut album, El Dorado, released in March via RECORDS / Columbia. His live set will include the very songs that rose him to early stardom including the 4x Platinum-certified hit song “Mood,” which spent 28 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10, 8 of which peaked at #1. With over 2 billion streams to date, it has attained certifications in 28 countries worldwide – even breaking the Pop radio record for most spins in 7 days. 24kGoldn’s entire catalog spans 3 Billion streams in just a few short years and includes certified-Platinum breakout hits “Valentino” and “City of Angels,” which went top 5 at alternative radio without being a single. Most recently 24kGoldn released the island-themed music video for “Company” feat. Future.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO