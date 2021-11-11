Outside Best Places to Work

During the past 20 months, people have been reprioritizing and reassessing what is most important in their lives and career. These shifting priorities are evident in BioSpace’s 2022 Best Places to Work survey. The majority of respondents ranked intrinsic motivations like career growth and development, leadership and culture on par with, or even higher than pay and benefits. There is nothing like coming face-to-face with one’s own mortality – even if at a distance – to spark a desire to make a mark on the world. Thus, people are attracted to employers with innovative pipelines, legendary founders and sparkling reputations. Near the top of employees’ must-have checklists is strong leadership that can provide the mentorship they seek as they endeavor to grow in their careers.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 22 HOURS AGO