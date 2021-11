Overview:- The practices of counterfeiting are mostly performed on pharmaceutical products across the world. Counterfeiting practices are the practices where original medicine are substituted with substandard drug containing no active ingredient or may be toxic substance. There is the highly complex supply chain management network in pharmaceutical industry due to which it becomes tough to track products from end to end platform. This is a limitation that created the rise in counterfeiting practice to gain more profit, where products are counterfeited with spurious content. Pharmaceutical products could not be figured out by any stake holder or end users with their spurious content, unlike counterfeiting practices were visible in other products. Anti-counterfeiting technologies are, therefore, applied to nullify adverse impact of counterfeited drugs that may lead to death of the patient in extreme cases. It consists of different kinds of technologies including forensic technologies, overt technologies, cohort technologies as well as track and trace technologies. The most common counterfeited drugs consist of anti-malarial, birth control drugs, and other lifesaving drugs. However, burden of anti-counterfeiting practices are increasing by the end users, due to a rapid change in technology landscape such as availability of smartphones.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO