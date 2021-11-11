McDonald’s of DMV Region, Gen.G, Cxmmunity Announce HBCU NetWORK Gaming Conference

For those of you planning a move to the Golden State, the state of California is a pretty welcoming place. With a population of over 39 million people, there is a lot of potential for a new home. But with this city’s population, economy, and land area, it can be challenging to find a place to settle down and grow your roots. The good news is that you have this post, and in the end, you will have discovered some of the most attractive places to live in the Golden State.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO