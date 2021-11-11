Micro Focus Launches IDOL Law Enforcement Media Analytics (LEMA) Solution

After reviewing quite a few Velocity Micro desktop builds over the years, we consider the Virginia boutique firm to be among the top performance-focused builders around. The new Raptor Z55 (starts at $2,824; $4,599 as tested) re-asserts that claim with Intel’s new 12th Generation “Alder Lake” processors (a tip-top Core i9-12900K chip, in our unit) and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics. Thanks to a super-clean build, custom tuning, and these high-end parts, the new Raptor Z55 is a chart-topping performer for heavy productivity and gaming at any resolution. The build may not be as visually flashy as other boutique competitors, but it will fit right in for office and professional use, and it is put together and supported with care. For speed hounds with demanding data, content, or 3D workloads, the Raptor Z55 is among the best custom builds available, bolstered by Intel's new-day CPUs.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO