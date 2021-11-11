CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Micro Focus Launches IDOL Law Enforcement Media Analytics (LEMA) Solution

By Micro Focus
 5 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) – today announced the launch of IDOL Law Enforcement Media Analysis, a digital video and image forensics solution for law enforcement and intelligence organizations. Investigators can extract, classify, organize, share results, and index key facts from body...

