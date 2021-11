Children in Ghana who were poorer, more food insecure, and went to public schools had fewer opportunities for remote learning during the pandemic, and those learning opportunities were of lower quality. In a newly published study, Penn Graduate School of Education’s Sharon Wolf, along with her co-authors, analyzes data gathered from phone-based surveys of children, their primary caregiver, and teachers throughout the pandemic about their experiences with remote schooling. And while the data is specific to Ghana, their findings offer opportunities for reflection in many countries as students read just to learning in person.

