Xbox Game Pass - What's New in The Xbox App For PC Video

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew features are coming to the Xbox app for Windows PCs that are now available to test for...

Xbox Game Pass December 2021: All new games and everything leaving on console and PC

Microsoft’s subscription service is about to add a whole host of new titles, including Halo Infinite. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in December. Microsoft’s monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, is fast becoming a prerequisite for any Xbox owner – or anyone with a gaming PC. The service adds a series of games to subscribers’ libraries on console, PC, and even mobile with Microsoft Cloud Gaming.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

It’s November, and we all know what that means – time to think ahead to everyone’s favourite time of the year: Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it will be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, for some retailers, the fun has already started! Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games,...
Minecraft is now on Xbox Game Pass For PC in both Java and Bedrock forms

Yeah yeah Xbox Game Pass For PC offers a load of great games at a suspiciously low price, but what about Microsoft's actually big games? Finally, the big'un has arrived: Minecraft. Both the original Java and cross-platform Bedrock versions of Minecraft arrived on Microsoft's subscription service today, packaged into a unified launcher. This comes ahead of plans to give all PC Minecrafters access to both versions next year.
Xbox News: Crunchyroll Premium Arrives on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks continues to bring extra value to our members with a constantly evolving catalogue of free in-game content, entertainment, and more. In the past, we’ve partnered with companies like 2K, Ubisoft, EA, Discord, and Disney+. However, we know that a lot of our gamers are big fans of watching anime, so we’re pleased to announce we’re now teaming up with Crunchyroll, the global anime brand, to bring our members Crunchyroll Premium at no extra cost.
The Xbox PC app will soon let players choose and browse install folders

The Xbox app will soon give players more options when choosing where to install their games. The Verge reports that Microsoft is working on an update to the Xbox app which will give players similar install options to Steam and some other game launchers. Currently players are able to change...
Xbox App New Update to Allow Access to Game Files for Modding

The Xbox app and Xbox Game Bar on PC are going to receive new updates in the future that will add some highly requested features. Among the features coming to the two apps are more reliable and faster downloads, the ability to manually select the installation folder, access to local game files for modding, more options for Auto HDR, and a Cloud Gaming tab. You can learn more about the upcoming new features by watching the video below.
The Xbox app will let you install PC games on any folder you want [Update]

Microsoft is reportedly changing the game installation experience for games on the Microsoft Store and the Xbox app for PC, allowing you to install them on any folder you choose. This is a big step in making the Microsoft Store a platform more similar to Steam when it comes to PC gaming. The information comes from The Verge, citing sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans, but the company has also seemingly corroborated the report.
The Gunk Hits Xbox Game Pass This December, Watch The New Trailer

Thunderful Games has announced today as part of the Thunderful World conference (introduced by Mark Hamill, no less!), that Xbox console exclusive action adventure The Gunk will be launching with Game Pass on December 16th. This is the game we first heard about last year, developed by the creator of...
PC Xbox App Removing Installation Restrictions, Allowing Modding

The Xbox app for PC is set to remove a number of installation restrictions in a change that will make it far easier for modders to work on games. As announced in a video (below), Microsoft has confirmed that it is set to give further access to PC players when installing games. "We want you to be able to choose where your games install," says Partner Director of Experiences Jason Beaumont. "Soon Xbox Insiders can start testing out selecting what drive your game installs to and select where your default folder goes within that drive."
Custom install folders, mods and more coming to Xbox App for PC

Microsoft is finally bringing some highly-requested features to the Xbox app. Soon, users will be able to custom install their downloaded games from the Xbox app for PC (with improved speeds), have the ability to mod them, view cloud libraries, and also make adjustments to the new Auto HDR feature found in Windows 11.
