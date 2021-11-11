CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSMSA honors parents, faculty and staff in virtual Veterans Day presentation

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) is honoring 17 veterans in a virtual Veterans Day presentation. LSMSA faculty and staff were invited to submit information if they or their spouses served in the military, and students whose parents have served were invited to submit details....

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Staff Sergeant#Lsmsa Faculty#Army Specialist#Marine Corp E 5 Sergeant#Air Force#Katherine Frazier Lloyd#Marine Corp Sergeant#Rainy Bertrand#Marine Corp Corporal#Kyler Naquin#Army Ssg#Justice
