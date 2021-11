Q. On our last casino trip, it was impossible to find a $5 table. What we did notice was that most of the tables at $10-plus were empty. I found this at my preferred casino. So I checked the table at least daily for a week and rarely saw more than one person at the tables, often none. In contrast, at the only casino we found with $5 tables, the tables were packed. How is it better for the bottom line to pay someone to man an empty table? Wouldn’t you make more with six people playing $5 a hand than zero to two playing $10? What gives?

GAMBLING ・ 1 DAY AGO