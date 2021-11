The New York Knicks are spiraling after expecting to build off of last season. The season is only eight games old for the New York Knicks, but fans are already getting antsy. The team has only lost two games in a row, but looked very, very bad in both. The defense was lackadaisical, the players looked complacent and, even worse at some points, entitled. Even worse than that, Julius Randle’s MVP-caliber start has cooled, and he now looks afraid to even shoot the ball.

