Who you go to school with matters. Almost all of us, as children or parents of children, have felt the influence of good, and bad, classmates at school. There is a large body of research showing better peers can help increase a child’s test scores. But much less is known about how these peer effects actually take place between classmates. This is because the mechanisms through which peers positively influence other students are difficult to pinpoint. The results of our study get us closer to understanding how peer effects work. We found parental investment increases when a child is in a classroom with...

