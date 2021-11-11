CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

East Jerusalem Consulate Is a Fight Biden Doesn’t Need

By Zev Chafets
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration wants to reopen the U.S. consulate in East Jerusalem to serve Palestinians in the West Bank. Israel is determined not to let that happen. The disagreement has the potential to turn into a genuine crisis. The East Jerusalem consulate has long been seen in Israel as...

Birmingham Star

Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, Iran, during summit

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): US President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday and discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and the Iranian nuclear program. Biden and Xi Jinping held an "in-depth and constructive" meeting for over three hours and exchanged views...
MSNBC

Biden administration’s support for cruel anti-migrant policy faces renewed scrutiny

A Trump administration policy that cited Covid-19 as a reason to turn away migrants seeking entry through the U.S.-Mexico border defied scientific evidence and guidance, a former top U.S. health official told congressional investigators recently. The controversial policy, known as Title 42, permits U.S. officials to turn away migrants they...
Telegraph

Xi will warn Biden to 'step back' from Taiwan in first major talks

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is expected to warn US President Joe Biden to "take a step back" from the flashpoint area of Taiwan in the pair's most significant meeting to date. The online talks on Monday evening come as Beijing strikes an increasingly aggressive tone over the island, leading to fears of invasion.
The Associated Press

Biden signs $1T infrastructure deal with bipartisan crowd

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
Fox News

Jake Sullivan's family ties to the Biden admin under scrutiny amid Steele dossier, Afghanistan debacles

National security adviser Jake Sullivan is coming under increased scrutiny due to his deep family connections within the Biden administration, raising potential ethics concerns as Sullivan is embroiled in new findings related to Special Counsel John Durham's investigation into the origins of the Russia probe and the Afghanistan withdrawal. Fox...
americanmilitarynews.com

Blinken says Russia may ‘rehash’ 2014 Ukraine invasion; lawmakers call on Biden to send US troops, weapons

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Russia may attempt to “rehash” its 2014 military actions against then-Ukrainian-controlled Crimea. Blinken’s remarks came amid calls from lawmakers to provide Ukraine with weapons and bolster the U.S. troop presence in the region. During an appearance alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro...
Birmingham Star

There is no room for American consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem, says Israeli PM Naftali Bennett

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 8 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday said that there is no room in Jerusalem for an American consulate for Palestinians. Asked by CNN at a press conference Saturday evening about US intentions, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his government had presented its opinion to the Americans "clearly and openly.""There is no room for another American consulate in Jerusalem. We always present our position quietly without drama and we expect it to be understood. Jerusalem is the capital of one state and that's the state of Israel," Bennett said, standing alongside Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. "I'm sure our American friends and us will continue to collaborate on a long list of big things."Earlier in October, Secretary of State Antony Blinken had said that the Americans wanted to re-open their consulate in Jerusalem to serve Palestinians.
The Jewish Press

At Capitol Hill Grilling, Biden Official Confirms Plans to Reopen Jerusalem Consulate for Palestinian Authority

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Matt McKeon confirmed on Wednesday that the administration is seeking to reopen the U.S. Consulate for the Palestinian Authority in its original location in Jerusalem. McKeon was grilled by Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), co-chair of the House Republican Israel Caucus, during his...
Marietta Daily Journal

Xi, Biden reportedly likely to agree on reopening consulates

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping may be near reopening consulates closed as relations spiraled in the final year of the Trump administration, a step that would mark progress in repairing fractured ties. The two leaders may are also likely to announce an easing of visa...
