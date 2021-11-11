CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Report finds veterans frequent targets of scammers

By Journal Record Staff
Journal Record
 7 days ago

Oklahoma’s 312,492 military veterans and active-duty service members are at risk of being targeted by scammers. According to a new AARP report, veterans, military, and their families are nearly 40% more likely to lose money to scams and fraud than civilians. Additionally, four...

journalrecord.com

